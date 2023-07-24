How Chelsea could line up during the 2023-24 season

Chelsea have endured a disappointing 2022-23 season. They finished 12th in the league last term, with just 44 points from 38 Premier League games.

The Blues' poor showing on the pitch led to the sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel in September, while his replacement Graham Potter also got relieved from his duties in April. Frank Lampard served as the caretaker manager of the Blues for the last nine league games of the 2022-23 season.

Chelsea have appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager to turn things around. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager is currently working on bringing reinforcements to his squad ahead of the next season.

Based on the players Chelsea have signed and are likely to sign this window, here's how they could line up during the 2023-24 season.

Goalkeeper - Kepa Arrizabalaga

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea FC: Premier League Summer Series

Following the departure of Édouard Mendy to Al-Ahli earlier this transfer window, Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to keep the gloves for Chelsea next season. The Spain international played 29 Premier League games last season, registering nine clean sheets.

Right-back - Reece James

Reece James is among the most talented English right-backs of his generation. However, injuries have hampered his growth last season and he managed to start just 14 games in the league. The England international will look to put his fitness issues behind him and play a pivotal role for Chelsea next season.

Centre-back - Levi Colwill

England Men Training Session

Levi Colwill impressed with performances during his loan spell at Brighton & Hove Albion last season. He played 17 Premier League games for the Seagulls during the 2022-23 season, helping them keep five clean sheets. His performances also caught the attention of Gareth Southgate who called him to England's senior squad for the first time last month.

Centre-back - Benoît Badiashile

Benoit Badiashille joined Chelsea from AS Monaco in the January transfer window of 2023. He played 11 Premier League games during the second half of the last season, scoring one goal and helping the Blues keep four clean sheets. The France international is expected to partner Colwill in the heart of the Blues' defense next season.

Left-back - Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell is one of the most talented English full-backs of his generation. The former Leicester City man played 23 Premier League games last term, registering two goals and two assists. He will compete with Marc Cucurella for the left-back spot next season.

Central midfield - Moises Caicedo

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League

Moises Caicedo has been linked with a move to Chelsea in recent months. According to Rudy Galetti, the Blues are pushing to bring the midfielder to Stamford Bridge. His arrival will be a massive boost for the west Londoners as they look to return to the top next season.

Centeral midfield - Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez has settled quickly at Stamford Bridge following his record move from Benfica during the January window of 2023. He played 18 Premier League games last term, assisting two goals. The Argentina international will be a crucial player for the Blues during the upcoming season.

Central-attacking midfielder - Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea announced the signing of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig last month. The France international is currently among one of the most talented attackers in Europe and won the Bundesliga's Golden Boot last season.

Left-winger - Mykhailo Mudryk

Arsenal FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Mykhailo Mudryk struggled to adjust at Stamford Bridge following his big money from Shakhtar Donetsk in January. The Ukraine international failed to score a single goal in his 15 appearances in the Premier League last term. He will look to turn things around during the 2023-24 season.

Right-winger - Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling joined Chelsea from Manchester City before the start of the last season. The England international played 28 Premier League games for the Blues during the 2022-23 season, scoring six goals and assisting three more. He will share game-time with Noni Madueke at right-wing for the Blues next season.

Centre-forward - Nicolas Jackson

The Blues have secured the services of striker Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal earlier this transfer window. The Senegal international enjoyed an excellent 2022-23 season in the La Liga, scoring 12 goals in 26 appearances. He is likely to spreadhead the Blues' forward line during the upcoming season.