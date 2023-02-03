How Chelsea could line up against Fulham

After spending heavily in the January transfer window, it is time for Chelsea to show what they are about on the pitch. Following a dismal run of form in the months leading up to the transfer window, the club has undergone a mini-rebuild. Chelsea signed seven new players and allowed vice-captain Jorginho to move to rivals Arsenal.

The mood at Chelsea has been upbeat since their last match as they have been able to welcome some of their injured stars back. The Blues will be looking to avenge last month's defeat at the hands of Fulham.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter now has most of his squad back fit and ready for action, and he will be hoping to get the best out of them. This article will look at how Chelsea may line up against their next-door neighbors.

Without further ado, here is how Chelsea may line up against Fulham.

Chelsea's probable starting XI against Fulham

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa has kept two clean sheets in his last two games for the Blues

The only position that Chelsea did not immediately invest in was the goalkeeper position. The club chose to show their trust in Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy to get them through the season. With Mendy out injured, Kepa remains the first-choice goalkeeper for the Blues.

Kepa has managed to keep clean-sheets in successive league games for the first time in over a month for the Blues. The 28-year-old Spaniard has often shown his quality this season. He was culpable for Fulham's winner in December and will be looking to redeem himself at Stamford Bridge.

Right-Back: Reece James

Reece James is back after spending over a month out injured

After missing over a month through injury, Reece James is back to full fitness and ready to return to the starting lineup. The Blues look a different side with him on the pitch due to his obvious qualities. In his absence, Cesar Azpilicueta and Trevoh Chalobah have played at right-back without much success.

James is regarded as one of the best right-backs in England and the world. The 23-year-old will be key to Chelsea putting on a strong run in the league, starting with the derby against Fulham.

Centre-Back: Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva is on the verge of agreeing a new contract with Chelsea

Despite being 38 years old, Thiago Silva is the first name on Potter's team sheet. The Brazilian defender has been the team's best player with his assured displays and leadership at the back. With Jorginho's exit, the veteran will captain the side against Fulham.

Thiago Silva is a rock at the back for the Blues and has appeared 18 times in the Premier League this season. According to reports, the defender is close to agreeing a one-year extension at the club.

Centre-Back: Benoit Badiashile

Badiashile has made an excellent start to life in the Premier League

Benoit Badiashile has made an excellent start to life as a Chelsea player. The young Frenchman, who joined in January from AS Monaco, has impressed in each of his first two matches for the Blues.

Badiashile has helped his side keep clean sheets against Crystal Palace and Liverpool. The 21-year-old has proven to be an astute partner for Thiago Silva at the back and is keeping Kalidou Koulibaly out of the side.

Left-Back: Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella will look to fight for his shirt at the club

After his struggles since the summer, Marc Cucurella showed his quality for Chelsea in their draw with Liverpool two weeks ago. The Spaniard looks set to continue in his position for the Blues against Fulham.

Chelsea have welcomed Ben Chilwell back from injury after four months out and 18-year-old Lewis Hall has proven himself to be a good player. The competition for places at left-back is high and Cucurella will be looking to deliver a top-class performance.

Central Midfield: Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez was the best young player at the World Cup

Having broken the British transfer record to bring him to London, it is expected that the Blues will throw Enzo Fernandez into the deep end immediately. The former Benfica man cost Chelsea £106 million and has taken Jorginho's number five shirt.

Fernandez has only played 17 league matches this season but bossed the midfield for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He emerged as the best young player of the tournament in Qatar. The 22-year-old is known for his all-round contributions and Potter will be hopeful that he gets up to speed immediately.

Central Midfield: Lewis Hall

Lewis Hall is an impressive youngster for Chelsea this season

Lewis hall, the latest academy graduate to make waves at Chelsea, has impressed for the Blues this season. The 18-year-old has started each of his side's last four games and managed to hold his own against sides like Manchester City and Liverpool.

Naturally a left-sided central midfielder, Hall has mostly been used at left-back this season. With a dearth of fit midfielders at the club, the teenage star will likely return to his natural position. Hall has played only one senior match in midfield and will be looking to impress against Fulham.

Central Midfield: Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher was on the radar of several clubs in the transfer window

Over their last two games, Chelsea have shown a marked improvement from earlier in the season. One of the reasons for this improvement has been Conor Gallagher. The 22-year-old midfielder has shown great energy and endeavor all over the pitch.

Tipped for a deadline day move to Everton, Gallagher preferred to stay at Stamford Bridge and fight for a place at his boyhood club. His tireless running will make him a key player against Fulham's system.

Left Wing: Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mykhailo Mudryk looks like a player who will light up the Premier League

After an impressive cameo in which he showed why Chelsea went all out to get him, fans cannot wait to see more of Mykhaylo Mudryk. Having spent the last two weeks building up his fitness and sharpness, the 22-year-old is likely to get his first start for the club on Saturday.

Mudryk was a constant menace on his debut against Liverpool and was unlucky not to register a goal or assist. The Ukrainian will look to make a difference for the Blues against Fulham in his home debut.

Right Wing: Mason Mount

Mason Mount looks short of form and confidence this season

England and Chelsea ace Mason Mount has not been at his best this season but continues to be reliable. The midfielder made an impact in the defeat to Fulham in January and will be hoping to get a better result this time.

Mount has played 19 times for the Blues in the Premier League this season and has just three goals and two assists. The club's two-time Player of the Year will hope to deliver an improved performance, starting with the Fulham game.

Striker- Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz has scored five league goals this season

German forward Kai Havertz is Potter's preferred choice to lead the line because of his qualities. The former Bayer Leverkusen star scored against Crystal Palace and had a goal ruled out against Liverpool. He will look to deliver consistent goalscoring performances for the rest of the season.

Havertz has struggled at times this season. Despite starting most matches, he has scored only five goals in 19 appearances for the Blues. With the arrival of new signings, he will be hopeful of getting more chances to score.

