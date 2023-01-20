Chelsea will lock horns with Liverpool in the Premier League on January 21 at Anfield. Both sides have struggled for form and consistency this season, causing them to languish in mid-table.

Faced with numerous injury problems and a desire to overhaul the squad, Chelsea have spent heavily in this month's transfer window. Noni Madueke's signing will take the London club to five senior signings in this window. In contrast, Liverpool have only signed one player despite both sides being level on points.

The Blues are unbeaten in their last three league meetings with the Reds. They also drew their last two cup meetings, although Liverpool won both on penalties. They will be looking to ruin the party in Jurgen Klopp's 1,000th game as a manager.

Without further ado, here is how Chelsea could line up against Liverpool in the Premier League.

Chelsea line-up; Formation 4-2-3-1

Goalkeeper- Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa in action against Manchester City

Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has emerged as Graham Potter's preferred choice between the sticks at Chelsea. The world's most expensive goalkeeper has delivered quality performances for the side under Potter.

Kepa was instrumental in helping his side defeat Crystal Palace in their last game. The goalkeeper made a number of big saves to keep a clean sheet in the match. He will hope to impress again at Anfield against Liverpool.

Right-Back- Trevoh Chalobah

Chalobah helped his side pick up a win against Crystal Palace

After a torrid performance against Fulham, Trevoh Chalobah showed his quality in the game against Crystal Palace. The young defender has been used as a makeshift right-back in recent weeks and looks set to continue in that position.

With Reece James still out injured, Chalobah has shown he can deputize for the England international.

Centre-Back- Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva has been one of the best defenders in the Premier League

Veteran defender Thiago Silva remains the first name on Potter's team sheet, a testament to his great quality and longevity. The 38-year-old has been the club's most consistent player since his arrival.

Silva has started in all of Chelsea's league matches since his return from the World Cup. The Brazilian defender will hope to help his side keep another clean sheet in the league.

Centre-Back- Benoit Badiashile

Benoit Badiashile was hailed after an impressive debut

January signing Benoit Badiashile had an impressive debut for Chelsea against Crystal Palace. He showed great composure on the ball and delivered a dominant defensive performance.

Badiashile's presence in the team gives manager Graham Potter a welcome headache. The French youngster proved his adaptability to the English game against Crystal Palace and will be looking forward to a stern test at Anfield.

Left-Back- Lewis Hall

Teenage sensation Lewis Hall has impressed under Potter

Teenage left-back Lewis Hall has usurped Marc Cucurella as a starter for Chelsea at the moment. The 18-year-old has shown his quality in his senior appearances for the Blues since gaining promotion to the first team.

Hall is known for his technical security on the ball and ability to find space in the opposition box. The youngster will provide a goal-scoring threat for his side in the match against Liverpool.

Central Midfield- Mateo Kovacic

Kovacic vies for the ball with Marc Guehi

Croatian midfield metronome Mateo Kovacic was rested for Chelsea's game against Crystal Palace and introduced in the second half. The midfielder will be fresh and fully fit to take on Liverpool.

Kovacic is one of the club's most senior players and is a consistent performer. The central midfielder will provide energy and drive from midfield for his side.

Central Midfield- Jorginho

Jorginho is one of the leaders at Chelsea

Jorginho will be used by the manager to ensure a measure of control in the game. The Italian midfielder will captain the side as they seek a win at Anfield.

Jorginho started the last game against Palace and helped his side pull the strings from deep. Chelsea will bank on his experience and quality in midfield to help them against Liverpool.

Attacking Midfield- Mason Mount

Mason Mount has struggled for consistency this season

Coinciding with the club's dip in form, Mason Mount has gone through a rough patch in recent weeks. The English midfielder is still one of the key players under Potter and is likely to be involved against Liverpool.

Mount was on the scoresheet for Chelsea in their last win over Liverpool in 2021. The midfielder has scored only three times this season and will be looking to improve that tally against the Reds.

Right Winger- Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech was impressive against Crystal Palace

Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech has been used sparingly by Potter since his arrival at Chelsea. The left-footed winger performed admirably at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Morocco to force himself back into the manager's plans at the club.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK What a pass from Hakim Ziyech for Kai Havertz goal!!!! What a pass from Hakim Ziyech for Kai Havertz goal!!!! https://t.co/qymN8arp7k

Ziyech delivered a timely reminder of his quality with an impressive showing against Crystal Palace. He provided the assist for his side's goal and created several chances.

Left Winger- Mykhailo Mudryk

Mykhailo Mudryk may be thrust straight into action against Liverpool

Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk joined the club from Shakhtar Donetsk for a fee that could rise to €100 million. The 22-year-old winger has been impressive in his performances for Donetsk, earning him his big move to the Premier League.

Chelsea FC News @Chelsea_FL



Graham Potter discusses how Mykhailo Mudryk has settled in at Chelsea, whilst hinting at a debut for the winger against Liverpool this weekend 🗣️ "There's a chance"Graham Potter discusses how Mykhailo Mudryk has settled in at Chelsea, whilst hinting at a debut for the winger against Liverpool this weekend 🗣️ "There's a chance" 👀Graham Potter discusses how Mykhailo Mudryk has settled in at Chelsea, whilst hinting at a debut for the winger against Liverpool this weekend 🗣️ https://t.co/avk3K0HzXe

Chelsea manager Potter revealed in his press conference that he plans for Mudryk to play a part. The winger will provide the Blues with a much-needed impetus and directness in attack.

Striker- Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz celebrates his goal against Crystal Palace

German forward Kai Havertz has shouldered the burden of goal-scoring at Chelsea this season. The forward scored the winner for his side in their game against Crystal Palace, his sixth of the season in all competitions.

Havertz scored against Liverpool at Anfield last season and Potter will be hoping he repeats the feat on Saturday. The 23-year-old is likely to lead the line against the Reds.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes