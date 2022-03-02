How Chelsea could line up against Luton Town in the FA Cup

Chelsea will return to action with a clash against Luton Town in the FA Cup. The Blues were on the receiving end of a penalty shootout defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Sunday and will look to respond immediately.

Chelsea set to face selection issues ahead of FA Cup match

Chelsea have a number of problems in their team, as was intimated by manager Thomas Tuchel in his press conference before the match. The manager confirmed that Hakim Ziyech is out as are a host of others, who he said have been overloaded. Academy youngsters Harvey Vale, Lewis Hall and Dylan Williams were pictured in first-team training ahead of the game against Luton Town.

Reece James was also involved despite playing the best part of 70 minutes against Liverpool on Sunday. Dylan Williams, Lewis Hall and Harvey Vale all trained with the first-team squad today.Reece James was also involved despite playing the best part of 70 minutes against Liverpool on Sunday. #CFC Dylan Williams, Lewis Hall and Harvey Vale all trained with the first-team squad today. Reece James was also involved despite playing the best part of 70 minutes against Liverpool on Sunday. #CFC

This Chelsea side faced Luton Town as recently as last season in the FA Cup in what was Frank Lampard's final game in charge. Tammy Abraham scored a hat-trick as Chelsea won 3-1 at Stamford Bridge. The Blues will be hoping they can repeat the trick in the FA Cup again this season.

Without further ado, here is the probable Chelsea line-up for their FA Cup match against Luton Town.

Goalkeeper - Kepa Arrizabalaga

After getting dropped ahead for both finals, Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to return between the sticks for the European champions. The Spaniard has improved over the last few months under Thomas Tuchel.

Kepa missed the decisive penalty for Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final shootout, essentially handing the trophy to Liverpool. He has largely been the cup keeper since Mendy's emergence as the club's first choice.

Right Centre-Back - Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta limped off the pitch with an apparent injury on Sunday, but is expected to return to the starting line-up on Wednesday. The experienced Spaniard will hope to put the disappointment of losing the Carabao Cup behind him as he pursues another trophy.

Azpilicueta is yet to sign a new contract at the club, and speculation is rife about a deal on the table for him at FC Barcelona. The defender has not allowed that to affect his performance for the club.

Centre-Back - Trevoh Chalobah

In the space of a few months, this young man has gone from thinking of going on loan to playing in the Carabao Cup final. Despite being out for a long time, Trevoh Chalobah was excellent for 120 minutes against Liverpool.

Chalobah will start at the center of the back three, a position he has played in already this season. The Englishman played for most of the Carabao Cup final with an open gash on his thigh, but is expected to be available on Wednesday.

Left Centre-Back - Malang Sarr

Malang Sarr has taken his chances at Chelsea very well this season. The young Frenchman is set to feature from the start for the Blues while regular Antonio Rudiger gets a rest. Sarr has been impressive for large parts of the season.

Kamal ⭐️⭐️ @LumpOfCFC Malang Sarr on a free is turning out to be one heck of a bit of business. He's not a world beater in any sense. But as a young developing defender...he's solid. Malang Sarr on a free is turning out to be one heck of a bit of business. He's not a world beater in any sense. But as a young developing defender...he's solid.

Sarr will play in the FA Cup match because Tuchel has trusted him in Cup competitions so far this season, and he has not disappointed yet.

Right-Wing Back - Callum Hudson-Odoi

After enjoying an extended run of matches in his preferred left-wing position, Callum Hudson-Odoi may need to fill in at right-wing back for this FA Cup clash. The winger was first used in the position by manager Thomas Tuchel in his first match in charge. He has since proven himself to be quite option useful in the position.

Hudson-Odoi will start the game because Reece James is still being eased into the team. According to Tuchel, James should have played only 20 minutes, but the injury to Azpilicueta forced him to play for up to 70 minutes. The right-back will have his minutes managed, and Hudson-Odoi will start at right-wing back here.

Central Midfield - Saul Niguez

Saul Niguez has not been used too often since joining the club on loan in the summer. This is due to his early struggles for form and consistency, as he failed to stake his claim for a starting shirt at Stamford Bridge.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Saul Niguez made at least 9 more tackles (21) than any other player in the Saul Niguez made at least 9 more tackles (21) than any other player in the @Carabao_Cup this season 💪 Saul Niguez made at least 9 more tackles (21) than any other player in the @Carabao_Cup this season https://t.co/w5uEwVt5sa

Saul undoubtedly has the talent to thrive in London, as he has shown it in the past few matches he has played in. The Spaniard will look to help the club reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Central Midfield - Jorginho

Jorginho has been left out of the starting line-up for the last few games, with Tuchel claiming that the Italian international was mentally exhausted. The Italian came off the bench as a substitute for Mateo Kovacic in extra time against Liverpool on Sunday.

Adam @CFCMethod It’s crazy how massively Jorginho has dropped off due to the amount of mental and physical fatigue he’s endured from the last few months of football. He genuinely needs some time to recover. It’s crazy how massively Jorginho has dropped off due to the amount of mental and physical fatigue he’s endured from the last few months of football. He genuinely needs some time to recover.

Jorginho will be looking to build up his rhythm by getting good minutes in this FA Cup fifth round clash. The midfielder will be key to helping his side dominate the midfield in the match.

Left-Wing Back - Kenedy

As news of the severity of Ben Chilwell's injury emerged, the club weighed their options for cover in his position. They eventually recalled Brazilian midfielder Kenedy from his loan spell at Flamengo.

Kenedy has not played a minute of football since January, and this FA Cup tie will represent the best chance to ease him into the team. Marcos Alonso has played a lot of football in recent weeks, and Tuchel will not want him to pick up an injury.

Right-wing Forward - Harvey Vale

English teenager Harvey Vale is one of the most highly-rated youngsters in the club's academy. The 18-year-old forward is seen as the next big thing by those at the club. He made his debut for the club in the Carabao Cup this season and impressed in the game. He was also introduced as a late substitute in the FA Cup third-round match against Chesterfield.

Felix ⭐️⭐️ @CFC_Felix_ WHAT A GOAL FROM HARVEY VALE WHAT A GOAL FROM HARVEY VALE https://t.co/rP4EQvMdl2

Vale has been turning heads at the academy this season, with a brilliant goal in the FA Youth Cup against Blackpool being his best of this season. The youngster will start the match with Tuchel set to rest a number of his stars in a bid to avoid injuries.

Centre-Forward - Romelu Lukaku

Much maligned striker Romelu Lukaku has had it tough in his last few months at Chelsea. A combination of injuries, loss of form and the result of his ill-advised interview have seen him lose the support of most of the club's fans.

Lukaku scored in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinal and final, but struggled on his return to domestic action. He was subsequently confined to the bench, with fellow big money signing Kai Havertz preferred in attack. The Belgian striker looked much better in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool and scored a goal that was marginally ruled out for offside.

Lukaku has already scored in the FA Cup this season when he found the net in the third round clash against Chesterfield. The striker will hope to get his spell at the club back on track with a goalscoring performance against Luton Town.

Left-Wing Forward - Timo Werner

Timo Werner has seen game time hard to come by in recent weeks. The German striker has not started a game since the Carabao Cup semifinal against Tottenham Hotspur in January. He has slipped down the pecking order in attack, but this match will provide an avenue for him to regain his place in the side.

Werner scored in the third-round win against Chesterfield and played a vital role in the fourth-round win against Plymouth Argyle. He came off the bench and had a hand in the winner scored by Alonso. With the way the forward line has struggled for the blues this season, Tuchel will be hoping they can gain confidence from this match against Luton Town.

