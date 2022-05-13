How Chelsea could line up against Liverpool in the FA Cup final

Chelsea and Liverpool will lock horns in the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 14 at Wembley. It is not the first time the two teams have met in a final this season, having already faced each other in the Carabao Cup final.

With the Reds emerging victorious earlier this campaign, Chelsea will be looking to get revenge and record their ninth FA Cup victory. That being said, it will not be easy considering Liverpool's stellar form this season.

Chelsea and Liverpool meet for the fourth time this season

The Blues last won the competition in the 2017-18 season. Manager Thomas Tuchel has done a great job with the London club and will be hoping for a victory in his second FA Cup final.

The FA Cup is Chelsea's last hope of silverware this campaign, but needless to say, they will have to be at their best to beat Liverpool. Here, we take a look at how the Blues could line up against the Reds in the final at Wembley.

Formation: 3-4-3

GK: Edouard Mendy

The Senegalese goalkeeper has been a reliable figure between the sticks ever since his arrival last season. Mendy has made some crucial saves in the FA Cup this season and is definitely expected to start on Saturday.

His sharp reflexes and smart reading of the game will come in handy given Liverpool's dangerous attacking play. It will be interesting to see if Tuchel decides to keep Kepa Arrizabalaga or stick with Mendy if the match goes to a penalty shootout.

CB: Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta hasn't been in great form in the past few games. He has looked uncertain in his decision-making and has been guilty of making errors, which is quite uncharacteristic of him.

Adam Newson @AdamNewson Cesar Azpilicueta has won seven trophies at Chelsea playing in three positions



2012/13 - Europa League - RB

2014/15 - Premier League - LB

2014/15 - League Cup - LB

2016/17 - Premier League - RCB

2017/18 - FA Cup - RCB

2018/19 - Europa League - RB

That being said, the Spaniard has loads of experience under his belt. He is expected to start against Liverpool and use all his tactical and intellectual abilities to stop the Reds from scoring.

That being said, the Spaniard has loads of experience under his belt. He is expected to start against Liverpool and use all his tactical and intellectual abilities to stop the Reds from scoring.

CB: Thiago Silva

Chelsea have done well under Thiago Silva's leadership at the back. He has marshaled the troops well and helped keep a good shape in the backline.

His presence in defense will be key in the final against Liverpool. Thiago Silva's ability to come up with goals through set-pieces can also turn out to be a difference-maker for the Blues on Saturday.

CB: Antonio Rudiger

Multiple media outlets have reported a deal that confirms Antonio Rudiger's move to Real Madrid next season. With the German departing on a free, it is certainly a big blow for the Blues.

Rudiger will be hoping to bag one last piece of silverware with the London club on Saturday. His aggressive gameplay should play a vital role in the outcome of the fixture.

RWB: Reece James

Reece James has been a very exciting player to watch this season. With his attacking gameplay on the right flank, he has been quite productive.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



"It'd be a great piece of history to have. We're [Lauren James] both looking forward to it. Our aim's to win both trophies. I'll be supporting her, and she'll be supporting me."



[via



football.london/chelsea-fc/new… Reece James on #Chelsea 's two FA Cup finals this weekend:"It'd be a great piece of history to have. We're [Lauren James] both looking forward to it. Our aim's to win both trophies. I'll be supporting her, and she'll be supporting me."[via @AdamNewson Reece James on #Chelsea's two FA Cup finals this weekend:"It'd be a great piece of history to have. We're [Lauren James] both looking forward to it. Our aim's to win both trophies. I'll be supporting her, and she'll be supporting me."[via @AdamNewson]football.london/chelsea-fc/new…

His defensive side of the game hasn't been bad either, which is why he is bound to start against Liverpool. James will have to take his chances and help his teammates in attack whenever possible, especially on the counter.

CM: Jorginho

Thomas Tuchel has a tricky challenge in midfield for Saturday. N'Golo Kante has been recovering and is quite uncertain about making it to the starting XI against Liverpool.

Conn @ConnCFC When Jorginho plays well, Chelsea play well. His importance to this team is underrated. When Jorginho plays well, Chelsea play well. His importance to this team is underrated.

Jorginho recently returned from injury but his services will be needed straightaway given the intensity of the fixture. The Italian midfielder will have to play a key role in helping the Blues cancel out the timely Liverpool pressing gameplay.

CM: Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Mateo Kovacic has been ruled out of the final on Saturday as he recovers from an ankle injury. The Croatian midfielder suffered the injury against Leeds United in the midweek Premier League fixture after Daniel James' horrific tackle.

In Kovacic's absence, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is likely to take his place and start the match. It will be a huge game for the Englishman given the chance he's getting at the age of 23.

LWB: Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso has been in fine form lately for the Blues. His attacking gameplay has been quite helpful in creating goals and he is expected to do the same against Liverpool.

He will have to exploit Trent Alexander-Arnold's positioning vulnerabilities and make it count. Alonso will also pose a threat during set-pieces, given his wonderful technical ability.

CAM: Mason Mount

Mason Mount will be Tuchel's trump card against Liverpool

Mason Mount recently contributed with a goal and an assist against Leeds United. He has been in amazing form this season, being immensely productive in attack with his creativity and goal-scoring abilities.

LDN @LDNFootbalI



He is the 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 Chelsea player to do so. Mason Mount has now hit double figures for goals and assists in the Premier League this season…He is the 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 Chelsea player to do so. Mason Mount has now hit double figures for goals and assists in the Premier League this season…He is the 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 Chelsea player to do so. 💎 https://t.co/o9F1SZilpV

He has to start in the final as he stands to be the best option for Thomas Tuchel in producing a goal against the Reds. Mount will have to be at his creative best to unlock the Liverpool defense.

RS: Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku hasn't had a great season since marking his return to the Blues last summer. With injuries and poor form, the Belgian has struggled to be productive in front of goal on a regular basis.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Romelu Lukaku is now Chelsea's top goalscorer this season with 14 goals Romelu Lukaku is now Chelsea's top goalscorer this season with 14 goals 😲 https://t.co/zUrwBwCUfI

His recent form, though, has been encouraging and should prompt a start in the final. Lukaku, with his strong physique and fine goal-scoring abilities, could hurt Liverpool given the chance.

LS: Christian Pulisic

Thomas Tuchel has a good number of attacking options at his disposal. Kai Havertz and Timo Werner have been in decent form this season and will play a part in the final at some point.

“ @CFCvsTheWorld Christian Pulisic has been involved in 4 goals in Chelsea’s past 5 games. He’s only started 2 of them.



Impact. Christian Pulisic has been involved in 4 goals in Chelsea’s past 5 games. He’s only started 2 of them. Impact. https://t.co/j1JHlkf1A0

However, Christian Pulisic has been involved in back-to-back games for the Blues and managed to get on the scoresheet against Leeds United in midweek. The American forward looks sharp and, given his recent form, is likely to get a start against Liverpool.

