How Chelsea could line up against Watford in the Premier League  

Premier League giants Chelsea have all but secured their place in the UEFA Champions League next season with a 1-1 draw against Leicester City in midweek. The Blues can lose their position on the table only if Tottenham Hotspur score 19 more goals than them on the final day.

Manager Thomas Tuchel has done a fantastic job at Chelsea since his appointment last season but would have expected them to do better in the Premier League this term. The Blues lost the plot in the second half of the campaign as they kept dropping some crucial points at regular intervals.

Chelsea could win the Premier League next season

Thomas Tuchel has some fine players at his disposal and with some more consistency, Chelsea can surely go all the way in the Premier League next season. A lot of it depends on how the transfer window pans out for the Blues.

Before that though, the London side face one final challenge in the 2021-22 season. They face already-relegated Watford on Sunday, 22 May, on the final day of the league season. Here, we take a look at how Chelsea could line up against the Hornets at Stamford Bridge.

Formation: 3-4-1-2

GK: Edouard Mendy

Edouard Mendy has been reliable between the sticks

Mendy has had quite the impact ever since he joined the club last season. His shot-stopping abilities combined with his sharp reflexes have come to Chelsea's rescue more often than not.

With 14 cleansheets to his name this campaign, Edouard Mendy has done a fair job between the sticks. Without a doubt, the Senegalese goalkeeper will start against Watford.

CB: Trevoh Chalobah

Trevor Chalobah is expected to start in place of Cesar Azpilicueta

Chalobah has done reasonably well in the last three outings for the Blues. His performance in the FA Cup final against Liverpool was quite impressive.

With Cesar Azpilicueta lately not preferred by Thomas Tuchel, Chalobah is likely to start against Watford. The 22-year-old is well equipped to become a long-term player at Chelsea if he's given the right guidance.

CB: Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva's leadership has been vital for the Blues

The experienced centre-back has led the troops well at the back for the Blues. His composure and timely aggression has helped Chelsea concede less and brought a good amount of stability.

Thiago Silva is definitely expected to start against Watford. It would be interesting to see what the Brazilian defender does without Antonio Rudiger by his side next season.

CB: Antonio Rudiger

Rudiger will be deeply missed by the Premier League

The German defender is all set to join Real Madrid on a free next season. Rudiger has arguably been one of the best defenders in the Premier League this campaign.

His aggressive and effective defensive display has been a delight to watch. Rudiger will be playing his last match for the Blues this weekend and will be hoping to sign off on a high.

RWB: Reece James

Reece James has been very impressive under Thomas Tuchel

In a league where Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joao Cancelo have done tremendously well as full-backs, Reece James isn't too far behind. The English defender has been quite impressive with his attacking and intense gameplay on the right flank.

Reece James has loved the wing-back role under Thomas Tuchel and has been one of Chelsea's most productive players. With five goals and eight assists to his name, he has been very effective with his goal contributions this season.

CM: Jorginho

Jorginho will be a key player against Watford

Jorginho certainly brings a lot of calm and composure to the Chelsea midfield. His presence will surely allow the team to have more control and authority on the pitch.

With N'Golo Kante unlikely to play the entire 90 minutes, Jorginho should definitely be a starter against Watford. The Italian midfielder will have to play a key role from deep in midfield.

CM: Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Mateo Kovacic, despite not being fully fit, started against Liverpool in the FA Cup final. The Croatian gave his best but couldn't help the Blues secure a cup victory.

He has struggled with a swollen ankle and is unlikely to feature against Watford. In his absence, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is expected to take his place.

LWB: Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso has a sweet left foot

The Spaniard scored an important goal in the 1-1 draw against Leicester City in midweek. Marcos Alonso has been a reliable source when it comes to being productive in attack.

The 31-year-old left-back has scored four times and registered four assists in the Premier League this season. With Ben Chilwell out with a long-term injury, Alonso is expected to start against the Hornets.

CAM: Mason Mount

Mason Mount has been one of the best midfielders in the league this campaign

Mason Mount was rested and unused in the 1-1 draw against Leicester City in midweek. It is surprising as to why Tuchel didn't bring the Englishman on, but with very little at stake, the German's decision was somewhat understandable.

Mount has been in terrific form this season, scoring 11 goals and registering 10 assists. He will start against Watford and will be hoping to increase his tally.

LS: Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea v Brentford - Premier League

Ziyech has struggled at Chelsea since joining them last season from Ajax. The Moroccan forward has only managed to start 13 Premier League games this campaign.

With Christian Pulisic already involved against Leicester City, Ziyech is expected to take his place in the line-up against Watford. Tuchel will look to give Kai Havertz some gametime off the bench later in the game.

RS: Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku has been poor this season

Lukaku returned to Chelsea last summer but it hasn't exactly been a joyous return for the Belgian. The left-footed striker has scored just eight goals in 26 Premier League appearances this season.

Those numbers are certainly not impressive by Lukaku's standards but he has looked much better in the final phase of the season. Tuchel is likely to start the Belgian striker against Watford, and Chelsea fans would be hoping the former Inter Milan man ends the season on an uptick.

Edited by Prem Deshpande