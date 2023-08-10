How Chelsea could lineup for their 2023-24 Premier League opener against Liverpool

Chelsea will kick off their 2023-24 season with a high-profile clash versus Liverpool on Sunday, August 13 at Stamford Bridge. After experiencing an underwhelming 2022-23 campaign, the west London club will now look forward to returning to their heydays when they clash with the Reds for their season opener.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are coming off the back of an impressive pre-season tour in the United States of America (USA). Of five games played in the USA, they registered three wins and two draws, winning the inaugural edition of the Premier League Summer Series in the process. The Blues will now look to replicate this form in the season proper.

A massive overhaul at the club has seen a good number of players leave Stamford Bridge this summer. Nevertheless, the club has also made some quality signings to bolster their squad for the new season.

The tie against Jurgen Klopp's side will be a very difficult and tasking encounter. A win for the Blues will be the perfect start to the season. It will be a morale and confidence booster into the new term.

A date with Liverpool is never a walk in the park. As such, Pochettino must setup up his team in the best way possible in order to deliver a positive result on matchday one.

Without further ado, we look at how Chelsea might lineup at Stamford Bridge come August 13.

Goalkepper - Kepa Arrizabalaga

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea FC: Premier League Summer Series

Kepa Arrizabalaga automatically became Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper following the departure of Eduoard Mendy to Al Ahli this summer. However, with the signing of fellow countryman, Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion, Kepa's position is heavily under threat.

The world's most expensive goalkeeper was Graham Potter and Frank Lampard's preferred choice in between the sticks last term and performed decently. He kept nine clean sheets in 29 league games and also won the Premier League's Save of the Season' for his multiple saves versus Aston Villa last term.

Considering that Sanchez wasn't a part of the club's pre-season preparation, there is no doubt that Kepa will man the post for their first game of the season.

Right centre-back - Thiago Silva

Chelsea FC v Fulham FC: Premier League Summer Series

The veteran Brazilian defender is the club's oldest and most-experienced player at the moment. Thiago Silva, 38, is in the final year of his contract but still has a lot to offer Chelsea in the upcoming season. His wealth of experience will be direly needed to galvanize the defence as well as to mentor the younger centre-backs at the club.

Left centre-back - Levi Colwill

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea FC - Pre-Season Friendly

Levi Colwill had an impressive 2022-23 season on loan at Brighton. His performances with the Seagulls automatically earned him a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge and a place in Pochettino's setup.

The 20-year-old is on course to make his competitive debut for his boyhood club on August 13. He is the only available left-footed centre-back at the coach's disposal as Benoit Badiashile is still nursing a hamstring injury.

The England U-21 star will join the short list of Cobham Academy graduates who were given a chance with the first team if he makes the starting XI. The youngster has big shoes to fill as he was recently assigned the jersey no.26 for the new season, the number worn by former Chelsea defender, captain, and club legend John Terry.

Right-back - Reece James

Reece James is the new club captain

After being named the new club captain, Reece James is sure to lead the team out of the dugout when they face Klopp's team this weekend. Last term, the England international missed out on a good chunk of the campaign due to recurring injuries. He made just 16 league appearances, registering one goal and an assist.

James will face stiff competition from new right-back Malo Gusto. But being the skipper of the team, he should always get the nod ahead of the Frenchman.

Left-back - Ben Chilwell

Chelsea FC v Borussia Dortmund - Pre-Season Friendly

Ben Chilwell is another Chelsea star who missed a good number of games last season, missing 12 league matches due to a hamstring injury.

However, he has overcome his injury issues and is set for the new season. The 26-year-old was the coach's preferred starter at left-back during pre-season and should cement the spot barring injuries.

Defensive midfield - Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea FC v Fulham FC: Premier League Summer Series

Despite joining the club in January, Enzo Fernandez was arguably one of Chelsea's best payers in a subpar season. The Argentine midfielder brought some measure of stability to the Blues' midfield.

His vision, passing ability, and presence in the middle was a delight to the fans. The 22-year-old qualities will be more appreciated if the Blues can return to their best this season.

With the west London club yet to rope in any of their defensive midfield targets this summer, Fernandez would most likely operate as the man shielding the centre-backs in the meantime.

Central midfield - Conor Gallagher and Carney Chukwuemeka

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea FC: Premier League Summer Series

Chelsea lost three quality midfielders this summer namely Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Surprisingly, the Blues are yet to bring in like-for-like replacements to fill the void left by these players.

This leaves Conor Gallagher and Carney Chukwuemeka as the only central midfielders in the team. Both players were deployed by Pochettino during pre-season and should start the game against Liverpool.

There is also a young Andrey Santos who could play as a central midfielder, but the manager might not fancy starting the 19-year-old Brazilian in a game of this magnitude.

Right wing - Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has been handed the No.7 jersey

Raheem Sterling, the England international, is one of the most experienced players at Stamford Bridge at the moment. He is one payer whom the manager will be hoping to build his team around.

Although naturally a right-winger, the former Liverpool man is also capable of operating from the other flank. Noni Madueke is just returning from injury and did not partake in the club's pre-season activities. Thus, Sterling should start in the right-wing position against his former club.

Centre-forward - Nicolas Jackson

Nicolas Jackson is set to make his Premier League debut versus Liverpool

One player the fans will be eager to see lineup against Liverpool is summer signing Nicolas Jackson. The Senegalese forward will be saddled with the responsibility of getting the goals for his side this season.

Jackson showed his qualities during the pre-season where he netted two goals and created three assists in five games. His ability to create goals as well as his proficiency in the final makes him the right fit for a Chelsea side that struggled to find the back of the net last season.

With Christopher Nkunku ruled out for a couple of weeks due to a knee injury, the 22-year-old should lead the attack line against the Merseyside giants.

Left wing - Myhkailo Mudryk

Myhkailo Mudryk is the club's new No.10

The Ukrainian winger didn't have a sterling first few months in England after making the switch from Shakhtar Donetsk to Stamford Bridge in January. Despite being a quick and pacy winger, he struggled to settle fully to the intensity of the Premier League.

However, more is expected from the new Chelsea jersey number 10 occupant in the upcoming season. Mudryk performed decently in pre-season. Hopefully, he re-discover his form and justify his £89 million price tag.