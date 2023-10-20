How Chelsea could lineup for this weekend's Premier League clash versus Arsenal (October 21)

Action will resume this weekend in the Premier League. The most anticipated and mouth-watering fixture of match week nine will see Chelsea welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge on October 21.

The Blues were on a two-game winning streak prior to the international break and will be hoping to continue in their decent form when they face their London rivals. On the flip side, Arsenal come into this top fixture on the bounce of a relishing 1-0 victory over title rivals Manchester City.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will head into this high-octane fixture hoping to prove a point, while also securing the usual bragging rights laced around every derby game. Chelsea have suffered three consecutive league losses to the Gunners. They have won just one of their last seven league encounters against the north London side.

The visitors have been firing on cylinders so far this term, and are no doubt the better side heading into this fixture. The above can be stated based on the difference in position on the league standings; Mikel Arteta's side is ranked second while the Blues occupy the 11th position.

As such, Pochettino must line-up his best legs to deliver a positive result against a ravaging and in-form Arsenal. This listicle predicts how Chelsea could line up in this weekend's London derby.

Goalkeeper - Robert Sanchez

Robert Sanchez won the Premier League Save of the Month in September

Robert Sanchez, the Spanish shot-stopper has stamped his position as Chelsea's number one option in between the sticks and should continue in this role in this high-demanding derby clash.

To a certain degree, the 25-year-old has been one of the club's stand-out performers so far. Sanchez recently won the Premier League Save of the Month (September) for his brilliant volley save against Aston Villa in gameweek six.

Centre-backs - Axel Disasi and Thiago Silva

Fulham FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Pochettino has favored the duo of Axel Disasi and Thiago Silva as his preferred centre-back partnership when deploying a four-man defense line this season. With Levi Cowill being deployed as a left-back, Disasi and Silva are the only available centre-backs in the squad currently.

Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badashile are still sidelined with injuries. Thus the Frenchman and the veteran Brazilian defender should act as shields to the goalkeeper against a resolute Arsenal attack.

Left-back - Levi Colwill

Burnley FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Levi Colwill has been a regular for Chelsea this season, featuring in all league games thus far. He began the campaign playing as a central defender when the manager deployed a three-man defense. However, injuries to Ben Chiwell and a switch to a four-man backline forced Pochettino to switch the England U-21 international to the right flank of defense.

Colwill has performed decently in this secondary position. He provided the assist for Mykhalyo Mudryk in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Fulham in gameweek seven. His agility will be highly valuable to counter Arsenal's quick and pacy wing players.

Right-back - Malo Gusto

Malo Gusto in action versus Aston Villa

The France international missed out on the Blues' last two league fixtures due to a suspension for his red card against Aston Villa on gameweek six but will be available for his first London derby.

Marc Cucurella was deployed as a make-shift right-back against Fulham and Burnley. But with Gusto back into the team list, the Spaniard who played out of position, should give way for the naturally right-footed Frenchman.

Defensive midfield - Moises Caicedo

Burnley FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Moises Caicedo is yet to produce the brilliance and creativity that made Chelsea splash £115 million for his services. The Ecuadorian midfielder is gradually finding his rhythm at his new club, and a game of this magnitude is the right platform to remind the fans of his qualities.

Caicedo should go head-to-head with Arsenal's Declan Rice in the middle of the park. It will be interesting to see two of the Premier League's most expensive players battle it out in the midfield.

Central midfield - Conor Gallagher and Enzo Fernandez

Burnley FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

The midfield duo of Conor Gallagher and Enzo Fernandez have put in a good shift in the last couple of games for Chelsea. The English midfielder has played in more advanced role while the Argentine has featured more centrally.

Gallagher was the Blues' stand-in captain for three games, and his energy, work rate, and dynamism have been commendable. Fernandez is yet to register a goal contribution this season, but his presence and contributions in midfield cannot be downplayed.

Right winger - Cole Palmer

Burnley FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

The attacking midfielders seem to be the most interesting talent at Stamford Bridge at the moment. The English youngster is yet to have a bad game since joining the Blues from Manchester City this summer.

He registered a goal and an assist against Burnley and should be in pole position to start against Arteta's side. The 21-year-old will be relishing another top performance against Arsenal after scoring against them in this season's Community Shield while still on the books of Manchester City.

Left winger - Raheem Sterling

Burnley FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Raheem Sterling is one player who is quite sure to make the starting XI this weekend. The experienced winger was left out of England's squad for the just-concluded international break which means he should be fresh and ready to go for this clash.

Centre- forward - Nicolas Jackson

Burnley FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

The Senegalese came off the bench and netted his second league goal of the season in his side's 4-1 victory over Burnley. The manager opted for Armando Broja in the last two league games, however in a game with higher intensity and expectations, the former Villareal man should get the nod.

A goal in the London derby could be a major booster for Jackson as he looks to find his goalscoring boot and stamp his position in the team.