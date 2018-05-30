How England should line up at the 2018 World Cup

Analysing which players should start for England at the World Cup

Rikky Luiz CONTRIBUTOR Feature 30 May 2018, 17:55 IST 622 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Gareth Southgate will play with 3 centre-backs at the World Cup

The World Cup 2018 is not far away. England are in Group G with Belgium, Tunisia and Panama. Manager Gareth Southgate has picked his 23-man squad for the upcoming tournament.

They will be the only team in Russia with a squad consisting solely of players from their own league. There are eight players who will be going to their first tournament. In previous friendly matches, Southgate persisted with 3 centre-backs.

We are going to analyse who should start for the Three Lions in their 3-5-2 formation.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Joe Hart started in nine of England’s ten qualifying matches. However, he will not be going to Russia because of his lack of football for West Ham this season. Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland and Nick Pope are going to the World Cup.

Last summer, Everton made some significant signings. Expectations were big, but they only managed to finish at eighth place. This was a shocking season for them and Jordan Pickford was the only bright spot in their squad. He played every single match in the Premier League this season. Because of these facts, Jordan Pickford deserves to start at the World Cup.

John Stones should play the role of ball-playing defender in the middle because he brings a composed passing game. He is one of the most improved defenders this year.

Kyle Walker surely starts at right centre-back and Harry Maguire should start on the left. Maguire is a great passer, great tackler and fits well for the England setup.

Kieran Trippier is easily one of the best crossers in the English Premier League. This season, he provided 5 assists in 24 Premier League matches for Tottenham. He is a perfect pick for right wing back position at the World Cup.

Left wingback position is reserved for Ashley Young. This season, he was one of the best players in Jose Mourinho's squad. He scored 2 goals and provided 5 assists in 30 appearances in the Premier Leagues. His attacking ability can be crucial for this formation.