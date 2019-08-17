Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof's partnership could play a key role in Manchester United's revival

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

For the past two years, all that Manchester United fans had been asking for was a quality centre back and they finally have got one in the form of Harry Maguire. The English defender became the most expensive defender of all-time following his £80m move from Leicester City to Manchester United.

Harry Maguire's arrival adds a great sense of stability to the Manchester United backline and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be utterly pleased with English defender's signing. His aerial abilities are incredible as last season saw Harry Maguire win 118 aerial battles, whereas the best any Manchester United defender could get was 116 by Chris Smalling.

The Red Devils endured a torrid season last term as they finished in 6th place and failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. Amidst the horrendous showings of last season, there was one individual who managed to save himself from the wrath of the United fans and that man was Victor Lindelof.

Manchester United v FC Internazionale - 2019 International Champions Cup

The Swede took time to settle at Old Trafford but is now the first choice option at the back, courtesy of his consistency in the red shirt. His numbers from last season depict his importance to the side as the Swedish player completed the most number of passes amongst all Manchester United centre-halves with 1490, the second-best being by Chris Smalling at 954.

New Manchester United signing Harry Maguire completed an impressive 1747 passes, which was more than any Manchester United defender could manage.

Lindelof's highlight of the previous season was his performance against Juventus. The Swede was arguably Manchester United's best performer in a disappointing home loss to Bianconeri. Victor Lindelof played like an elite defender and his numbers were truly impressive. The Swede made 5 clearances, 3 interceptions and blocked 4 shots in the match. Lindelof was also the only Manchester United defender to not commit a foul, something which showcases his composure to perfection.

The stats above do tell ardent followers as to what an excellent game Victor had. His consistency was seldom matched by any other Manchester United defender, something which came has a massive hindrance for Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer. One major aspect of Lindelof's game has been his composure which has often been appreciated by critics as well as the fans.

Many great Manchester United teams have been built around a rock-solid centre-back pairing, something which has been missing ever since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. Ole Gunnar Solksjaer could follow in the footsteps of the legendary Scotsman if he manages to nurture the alliance of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire at the back.

The duo combined well in Manchester United's emphatic victory over Chelsea as the Blues were denied to score. Manchester United earned a clean sheet, thanks to their new centre-back pairing.

Harry Maguire's performance against Chelsea was nothing short of spectacular and it was a debut worth remembering. The Red Devils defence looks formidable with Harry Maguire at the back and his arrival certainly solves a lot of issues for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.

The Norweigian will be pleased by the partnership at the back, which could well turn the fortunes of the club and play a huge role in their revival.