How high can Ronaldo jump?

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most prolific goalscorers in the world. Even at the age of 36, he remains incredibly athletic and sharp. Ronaldo has certainly lost a yard of pace in recent years but he has moulded his game in a way to maintain a high level of productivity.

One crucial skill that he picked up along the way and has helped him sustain high rates of goalscoring is his heading. Ronaldo's aerial ability is second to none. He has an incredible leap in him and also showcases astounding hang time in the air as well.

Cristiano Ronaldo's leap is on par with NBA players

Cristiano Ronaldo is a fox-in-the-box. He is extremely difficult to contain during crosses and set-pieces. In a Serie A game against Sampdoria in the 2019-20 season, Ronaldo leapt to meet Alex Sandro's cross which was 2.56 meters in the air. He jumped 71 cms (28 inches) to meet the ball with his head and bang it home.

The height of the crossbar is 8 ft and Ronaldo jumped 8.39 ft to make contact with the ball. Yes, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner jumped higher than the crossbar to score a goal. His hang time has often been likened to that of NBA great Michael Jordan.

Ronaldo has scored many a thumping header in his illustrious career. In Euro 2016, he rose 2.65 metres in the air to score for Portugal in the semi-final against Wales. But his highest ever jump came for Real Madrid against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League in 2013.

Cristiano Ronaldo leapt as high as 2.93 metres to score against his former club.

He has done it at Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United. It was during his time with the Red Devils that fans and pundits noticed there was something very special about his leap.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now returned to his former club Manchester United. It all happened over the course of two days but it was still one of the most exciting transfer sagas of the summer. Ronaldo had won three Premier League titles, one Champions League title and an FA Cup title during his first stint with the club.

The Portuguese international blossomed into a prolific goalscorer during his time with Manchester United. It was during that time that he progressed from a mercurial winger to a world-class player who could score goals from anywhere.

Part of that development was adding new skills to his arsenal and dominating aerial duels was one of the many abilities he worked on to improve. Ronaldo is set to be unveiled as a Manchester United player in the game against Newcastle United which will take place right after the international break.

