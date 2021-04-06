How in-form Jesse Lingard has transformed West Ham into top four contenders

Going on loan is always a tough decision for any professional footballer. It is even more difficult for players who are required to leave their boyhood clubs.

That was exactly the case for Jesse Lingard when he decided to leave Manchester United in January and join West Ham United on loan for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old is a born and bred Mancunian, having grown up and lived all his life in and around Old Trafford. However, a lack of game time was threatening to set his career aback.

In the last three months, his decision to join West Ham has proved to be the right one. Not only has he seamlessly settled at the club, but he has also regained his best form.

That run from Lingard + that finish from Bowen = 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/1LgLV2jIOk — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 6, 2021

Jesse Lingard in the form of his life

Jesse Lingard is a multi-talented player who offers so much on the pitch. He’s one of the few players who can play across midfield and on either side of the flanks.

Fortunately, David Moyes has found the perfect use for his talents. Since his move to West Ham, Lingard has been the Hammers’ undisputed star by putting up several man-of-the-match performances.

He has scored six goals and contributed a further three assists in his six matches played for the Hammers. After what has been a challenging year for the Englishman, he has gradually worked his way back to the pinnacle of football.

Lingard is currently in the form of his life and has singlehandedly torn apart many opponents. Such has been his impact that West Ham fans are now dreaming of qualifying for the Champions League.

Jesse Lingard’s last five games for West Ham:



⚽️ vs. Tottenham

🅰️ vs. Man City

⚽️ vs. Leeds

⚽️🅰️ vs. Arsenal

⚽️🅰️ vs. Wolves



In scintillating form. 😎 pic.twitter.com/lN8SdngQhk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 5, 2021

Jesse Lingard leading West Ham’s top-four charge

Before Jesse Lingard’s arrival, the Hammers were sitting mid-table fighting for a Europa League spot. However, he has helped the club rise dramatically in the league table.

West Ham defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 on Monday to move into the top four. Lingard had a hand in all three goals. Moyes' side now sit ahead of Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool.

A key reason for West Ham’s rise has been Lingard’s form. No player has been involved in more Premier League goals than the 28-year-old since he made his debut for the Hammers.

"He showed a bit of old-fashioned dribbling and used his speed to get away from people,” Moyes said of Lingard, as quoted by Sports Max, after he scored and set up another against Wolves.

"I said to him at the end that he’s made a big difference and I don’t give praise too easily, but I certainly gave it to Jesse tonight."

Jesse Lingard’s impact at West Ham is akin to how Bruno Fernandes transformed Manchester United when he joined the Reds in January 2020.

He deserves enough praise for helping the Hammers become serious top four contenders.