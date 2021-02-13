West Ham United vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

West Ham United will be looking to keep their Champions League hopes alive as they host bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United on Monday.

Despite their struggles in the Premier League, Sheffield United have made it to the quarters of the FA Cup. They have been able to get some positive results of late and have looked more threatening than they did in the first half of the season.

West Ham United, on the other hand, crashed out of the cup competition against Manchester United. Though the scoreline was 1-0, West Ham United looked blunt in attack in the absence of Michail Antonio and Sheffield United will fancy their chances against the Hammers on Monday if the belligerent forward is unavailable.

Sheffield United will be one point away from 18th with a win if Fulham lose their game against Everton. It won't have much of an effect on the bigger picture seeing as how Burnley at 17th have a comfortable eight-point cushion on the drop zone.

West Ham United currently have 39 points and are a point behind both Chelsea and Liverpool. They could break into the top four by the end of this gameweek should the other results work out in their favour.

West Ham United vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

In the last 10 encounters between West Ham and Sheffield United, the latter have been the more dominant side. The Blades have won five of the last ten meetings between the two sides while the Hammers have won three. Two matches have ended as draws.

The last time these two sides locked horns was in the corresponding fixture in the first half of the season when West Ham United won the game 1-0 at Bramall Lane.

West Ham United form guide: W-L-W-D-L

Sheffield United form guide: W-L-W-L-W

West Ham United vs Sheffield United Team News

West Ham United

📋 TEAM NEWS@Michailantonio: "Hopefully he will be very close for the weekend."@Yarmolenko_7: "Has a little bit of a knee injury we're going to assess."@FBalbuenito: "Picked up a calf strain in the warm-up on Tuesday."



More updates on @OgbonnaOfficial & @IssaDiop97 ⬇️

Ogbonna had to be taken off early in the FA Cup tie against Manchester United after suffering a high ankle sprain. David Moyes has revealed he does not have a return date for the defender. Issa Diop is expected to be available for selection against Sheffield United after receiving a concussion.

Michail Antonio was left out of the game against Manchester United due to fatigue but he is expected to feature on Monday against the Blades. While Jarrod Bowen is fit and ready to feature, the game could come too early for Yarmolenko and Balbuena.

Injuries: Ogbonna, Yarmolenko

Doubtful: Balbuena, Issa Diop, Michail Antonio

Suspension: None

Sheffield United

'Jack's had a couple of issues and setbacks, Sander working extremely hard but it's obviously down to the medical team in terms of when they'll be back."



CW on Jack & Sander. 👇

Sander Berge is only expected to return in March due to a knee injury. Jack O'Connell has been ruled out with a knee problem while Baldock will be sidelined due to a thigh injury.

Enda Stevens is a doubt for this one as he nears regaining match fitness.

Injuries: Sander Berge, Jack O'Connell and George Baldock

Doubtful: Enda Stevens

Suspension: None

West Ham United vs Sheffield United Predicted Lineups

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Ryan Fredericks, Aaron Cresswell; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Jesse Lingard, Jarrod Bowen, Saïd Benrahma; Michail Antonio

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Aaron Ramsdale, Chris Basham, John Egan, Ethan Ampadu, Max Lowe, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Jayden Bogle, David McGoldrick, Oli McBurnie

West Ham United vs Sheffield United Prediction

West Ham United will receive a major boost if Michail Antonio is available. Their midfielders will make it tough for Sheffield United and if the defense can hold their ground like they did against Manchester United, the Hammers should come away with all three points.

Prediction: West Ham United 3-1 Sheffield United