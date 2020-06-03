How Jadon Sancho emerged as Europe's hottest prospect

Jadon Sancho will be in demand once again this summer after another impressive season

Jadon Sancho was still a teenager when the Bundesliga went into lockdown in March but the talented Borussia Dortmund and England prodigy has already proven that his game is far more developed than his age suggests.

Sancho scored an impressive hat-trick in the 6-1 rout of SC Paderborn 07 last weekend, taking his pre-lockdown form into the restart, having recovered from a slight injury concern that restricted his involvement when then action initially returned.

1989 - @Sanchooo10 is the first English player to score a hat-trick in one of the other top five European leagues since Brian Stein for Caen against Cannes in Ligue 1 - exactly 31 years ago today (31/05/1989). Remarkable. pic.twitter.com/JPlOApimOp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 31, 2020

Determined mindset

Sancho completed his hat-trick against SC Paderborn 07 on Sunday

Now fully-fit, Jadon Sancho is showing the world just why he is one of the most talked-about and highly-rated young players on the planet, and the consistency of his performances shows a maturity that has been developing within him throughout the formative years of his career.

Following his first formal television interview with the BBC back in 2018, the quietly-spoken Sancho turned and thanked the interviewer for his time before leaving the set. It was an unusual gesture for someone of his status, but it said everything about his character and the key role that it has played in his rise to stardom.

While he still has a lot to learn, the potential that he has to improve upon is frightening, and it seems only a matter of time before the heavyweights of Europe test Borussia Dortmund's resolve. His position, ability and pace bring a natural comparison to Kylian Mbappe, and his next move will demand a similar fee to the French star.

Like Mbappe, there is a physical and mental maturity in Sancho for his age, and this was no doubt formed during the significant moments that have dictated the course of his career over the last few years. He has shown that he is not afraid to fight for what he believes to be in his best interests, and Manchester City will rue the day that he was allowed to leave for many years to come.

Destined for greatness

Sancho knew he had to leave Manchester City for regular senior football

Coming through the ranks at Watford, Sancho was remembered by his coaches for his mental attitude as much as his football ability, neither of which were ever in question. Labelled as being 'single-minded' in his ambition to play for England, he didn't look back as he made the switch to Manchester City. To Sancho, leaving Watford was not the end of an era but the next step in the journey.

It is not unusual for the formative years of such players to be remembered through rose-tinted glasses when those involved reminisce on their journey, but in Sancho's case, it is clear that his talent was in no way exaggerated by the coaches who have reflected on his rise. It was clear to many that he was destined for bigger and better things.

However, if Manchester City represented progress, Borussia Dortmund represented opportunity. Defying the wishes of Pep Guardiola to retain his services, Sancho held his ground as he viewed a move to Signal Iduna Park as his chance to play regular senior football in one of Europe's top divisions.

It was a promise that Manchester City were unable to offer given the strength of competition in his position, and he held firm to complete the move. To stand against Guardiola and Manchester City was a brave move by Sancho. The safest and easiest option was to stay, but that is not his style.

The calculated choice

Manager Lucien Favre considers Sancho a key part of his plans at Borussia Dortmund

There was reported interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona but the Spanish giants could only offer the same situation that he was leaving behind at the Etihad Stadium. Borussia Dortmund was a considered choice; the Bundesliga was the opportunity he needed.

Although he impressed upon his arrival in Germany in 2017, Sancho would see his mental strength tested in October 2019 when he was dropped by manager Lucien Favre for disciplinary reasons, having arrived back late from international duty. A stubborn mindset could have severed his relationship with the club, but the issue was resolved.

Sancho is clearly intelligent and mature enough to understand what is right for him and his career and the risks he has taken have been rewarded. His playing style brings similar risks, and despite still learning his trade in the senior game, he does not take the safest option when making the on-field decisions that have defined his time in the Bundesliga to date.

Following his first goal against SC Paderborn 07 last Sunday, he removed his shirt to display a 'Justice for George Floyd' message. The gesture offered another glimpse into the character of Sancho and the fact that he is not afraid to defy authority to stand up for what he believes in. The customary yellow card followed.

15 - Jadon Sancho (16 goals, 16 assists) is the first English player to register both 15 goals and assists in a single season in the top five European leagues since @mattletiss7 in the 1994-95 Premier League. Talent. #SCPBVB pic.twitter.com/35a75mhies — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 31, 2020

Three Lions

Sancho lines up for England against the Czech Republic

But while his career flourishes in the Bundesliga, his primary ambition, the target that remained throughout his journey, was achieved in October 2018 when he took to the field in the colours of England. Having achieved success and outgrown the intermediate teams ahead of his time, his talent was recognised by Gareth Southgate.

Making his first senior start for England against the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium in March 2019 was also a poignant moment for Sancho. Having spent his childhood in the London district of Kennington, he was back home, only now his dream had become a reality. It was the moment that vindicated the risks that he had taken along the way.

England have rarely enjoyed the option of a player quite like Sancho. Such attacking flair has often been mismanaged in the past, replaced with rigid positional conformity. But players that were once considered nothing but a luxury are now regarded essential as tactical shifts extend the range of the forward role, and Southgate is open enough in his approach to maximise Sancho's talent in his team.

And it is giving Sancho that freedom that brings the best out of him. His record of assists and goals in the yellow and black of Borussia Dortmund has made him an integral part of Favre's plans. He has strong competition for his place in the side, but his emergence has clearly pushed forward the departure of Mario Götze from the club.

Tactical maturity

Sancho displays his 'Justice for George Floyd' t-shirt after his first goal on Sunday

However, there is methodology in the attacking system implemented by Favre and it has served the side well despite the recent narrow defeat to Bayern Munich that has effectively cost them the Bundesliga title. Sancho has shown himself to be tactically disciplined, embracing his time on the ball to produce the spontaneous moments of magic that define his contribution, while working hard without it.

Sancho turned 20 in March and he is already closing in on a century of appearances for Borussia Dortmund, breaking more and more Bundesliga records in the process. He is adored by the Yellow Wall, and he is destined to play a crucial role for England when international football returns. He is simply the brightest and most-exciting prospect in the European game.

In his first interview, he cited Brazilian legend Ronaldinho has his football idol, watching and learning his magic tricks through YouTube footage. Repeating them in the football cages of Kennington allowed him to display his natural flair, and while such moments remain, there is much more to his all-round game.

Last Sunday, Sancho had a key decision to make. He could square the ball to the unmarked Thorgan Hazard or take the more difficult option of shooting himself as Leopold Zingerle advanced from the SC Paderborn 07 goal. Single-minded, determined, clear in his mind, Sancho took the risk and completed his first hat-trick for the club. The decision was never really in doubt.