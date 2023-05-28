How Jose Mourinho mismanaged Luke Shaw at Manchester United

When Jose Mourinho took over as Manchester United manager in 2016, he inherited a talented squad that included young left-back, Luke Shaw. Shaw arrived at Old Trafford in 2014 with a big reputation and was widely regarded as one of the best young full-backs in Europe.

However, Mourinho's management of the player left much to be desired, which ultimately contributed to Shaw's struggles at the club.

From the outset, Mourinho was openly critical of Shaw's performance and fitness levels. In a press conference following a 3-1 win over Swansea in November 2016, Mourinho singled out Shaw for criticism, saying that he was "a long way behind the other players in terms of his understanding of the game." He also questioned Shaw's commitment to the team, saying that he "needs to work harder" and "be more focused" if he wants to play.

These comments from Mourinho were the first in a series of public criticisms that he aimed at Shaw over the next two seasons. The manager's tough-love approach was meant to motivate Shaw and push him to improve, but instead, it seemed to have the opposite effect.

Shaw tried to make multiple comebacks during his initial injuries

Shaw's confidence appeared to be shattered as he struggled to recapture the form that had earned him a big-money move to Manchester United in the first place.

Mourinho's handling of Shaw's fitness was also questionable

The left-back suffered a horrific leg injury in September 2015 that kept him out of action for almost a year. When he returned to the team, he understandably struggled to regain his fitness and sharpness.

However, Mourinho seemed to be overly critical of Shaw's fitness levels and constantly questioned his commitment to the team.

Jose Mourinho appeared to have made up his mind on Shaw

At times, Mourinho seemed to be singling Shaw out for criticism, even when he was not at fault for the team's poor performances. In a match against Brighton in March 2018, Mourinho substituted Shaw at halftime, claiming that he was "not up to the required level" and that he had "no desire to be on the pitch." Shaw's public humiliation was widely criticized, with many fans and pundits questioning Mourinho's tactics and man-management skills.

It is worth noting that Shaw's performances did improve under Mourinho towards the end of his tenure. However, it is hard to argue that the manager's approach was the right one for the young left-back. Mourinho's constant criticism and public humiliation of Shaw only served to damage his confidence and make it harder for him to perform at his best.

Mourinho's handling of the left-back during his time at Manchester United was questionable, to say the least. The manager's public criticism of his performance and fitness levels seemed to hurt the player's confidence and form.

Shaw was a talented young player with a bright future, but Mourinho's mismanagement of him only served to hold him back for some years.

Mourinho's similar approach may have worked with some players as motivation in the past, but in this case, it was a failure as Shaw proved himself to be one of the best left-backs in the Premier League after the Portuguese's departure from Old Trafford.

