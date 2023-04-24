How Jose Mourinho mismanaged Paul Pogba at Manchester United

Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba is widely regarded as one of the most talented midfielders in world football. The Frenchman has won numerous accolades throughout his career, including four Serie A titles with Juventus and a World Cup with France in 2018.

However, his time at Manchester United was somewhat turbulent, and much of this can be attributed to the way that he was managed by Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho's approach to Pogba was often confusing and inconsistent. The manager would frequently criticize the midfielder in public, claiming that he lacked the required work rate and defensive discipline. At the same time, he would often leave Pogba out of the team for long periods, preferring to play more defensively-minded players in his place.

This approach hurt Pogba's confidence and form. The player was never given a consistent run of games in the team, which made it difficult for him to develop any sort of rhythm or form. Mourinho's public criticism of the player only added to the fire.

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

One of the most baffling decisions made by Mourinho regarding Pogba was his decision to play him out of position. The Frenchman had arrived at Manchester United as a box-to-box midfielder, but under Mourinho, he was often deployed in a more defensive role.

This position did not suit Pogba's style of play, and he struggled to have the same impact on games that he had when playing in a more attacking role.

Another issue with Mourinho's handling of Pogba was his reluctance to give him the freedom to express himself on the pitch. Pogba is at his best when he is given the freedom to use his creativity and vision to create chances for his teammates. However, under Mourinho, he was often asked to play a more rigid and disciplined role, which did not suit his natural style of play.

Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba at Manchester United were two puzzle pieces not meant to fit

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United - Premier League

Mourinho's approach to Pogba was in contrast to the way that other managers have handled him in the past. During his time at Juventus, Pogba was given the freedom to express himself on the pitch and was allowed to play in his natural position as a box-to-box midfielder. This approach allowed him to develop into one of the best midfielders in the world.

It is worth noting that Pogba's performances did improve towards the end of Mourinho's tenure at Manchester United. However, it is hard to argue that the manager's approach was the right one for the Frenchman. Pogba was a talented player with a bright future, but Mourinho's mismanagement of him only served to hold him back.

Poll : 0 votes