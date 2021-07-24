How Juventus could line up after the 2021 transfer window

After a hugely underwhelming campaign last season, Juventus have appointed Massimiliano Allegri for a second term at the club. The Italian has been one of the Bianconeri’s most successful managers, delivering five consecutive Serie A titles and four successive Coppa Italia trophies.

Allegri has returned to the Allianz Stadium on a four-year contract after being on a two-year-long hiatus. He will, however, face a more challenging assignment this time around, as he will have the responsibility of taking Juventus back to the pinnacle of Italian football.

Juventus reporting for duty under returning manager Massimiliano Allegri 📸 pic.twitter.com/6omClPL2rE — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 14, 2021

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has severely depleted the spending power of the Bianconeri in the summer transfer window, like most other clubs. Juventus will have to be smart in the transfer market but are unlikely to make more than a handful of additions to their squad.

Given the huge burden of expectations heading into the 2021-22 season, it will be interesting to see which players receive the Juventus manager's nod in the starting XI. On that note, here's a look at what the Juventus starting XI could look like at the end of the summer transfer window.

Juventus Goalkeeper

Wojciech Szczesny

The former Arsenal man has been Juventus' no. 1 most of the time since his arrival at the club in 2017.

Wojciech Szczesny has been one of Juventus’ most consistent performers over the years, racking up 54 clean sheets in 137 appearances for the club, with 94 of these shutouts coming in the Serie A.

The Polish international has established himself as one of the finest keepers in European football and will undoubtedly start the season as Allegri’s man in goal.

Szczesny, however, will look to improve on his meagre tally of eight clean sheets in 38 games across competitions last season. The Polish keeper will also expect his defenders to shield him better as Juventus look to regain their Serie A title.

