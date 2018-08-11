How Juventus could line-up this season

Juventus has been in the news for some time now because of a surprise transfer in the form of Ronaldo. The number of followers increased drastically for them because of CR7. They have always been a team with great potential and have won many trophies. Juventus has lifted the UEFA Champions League twice and lost five times in the finals. They have also won their league for the past seven seasons continuously. They have a tremendous team this year especially with their new big signing "Cristiano Ronaldo", who will be waiting to make a big impact on the team.

Goalkeeper:

Wojciech Szczesny

Wojciech Szczesny came to Juventus last season and played 17 matches for them. He is a goalkeeper with enough experience playing in the top level for teams such as Arsenal, Roma and his country Poland who he played for in this year's world cup. He is a 6 ft 5-inch goalkeeper who has appeared for 311 matches in his career. He will be their main goalkeeper this season and will play every match. His good performance can make a great impact on the team.

1 / 5 NEXT