How did Kyle Walker’s wife respond to alleged sexual harassment charge? Annie Kilner sends pointed messsge to Manchester City star

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker's wife Annie Kilner has reacted to the recently emerged video of the player's behavior at a bar. Walker could be seen exposing his private parts and touching a woman inappropriately in the video that has percolated across social media.

The England international is currently under investigation and could face up to two years in prison.

Watch Walker's bar video (WARNING: explicit content):

Walker's wife Annie Kilner has now responded to the matter, posting on her Instagram:

“I think it’s important to remember that no matter how good you are to people, it won’t make them good to you.”

Walker and Kilner have three children together. They were in a relationship between 2010 and 2019 before splitting up. The pair have since reconciled.

How many times has Kyle Walker played for Manchester City?

Kyle Walker has made 21 appearances for City this season. He arrived at the Etihad in 2017 and has since played 236 times for the Cityzens. Walker has previously made 229 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur. The pacey full-back has played 73 times for the Three Lions as well.

Kyle Walker's potential absence could be a massive blow for Pep Guardiola's team. Manchester City are involved in a closely contested Premier League title race with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

City are currently second in the league and are trailing the Gunners by five points. Guardiola's side are also in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Their first leg clash against Leipzig away ended 1-1.

Hence, Manchester City have the crucial part of the campaign ahead of them.

They loaned out Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich in January. Guardiola might be left with Rico Lewis as his only choice for the right-back position if Walker gets into any sort of legal trouble before the end of the campaign.

