EPL 2017/18: How Liverpool could line up this season

Jurgen Klopp will have a selection headache this season, especially in the attacking front.

Jurgen Klopp will be aiming to improve on last season's performance

A close look at Jurgen Klopp's squads during his time with Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool reveals one common pattern - the lack of depth with quality to survive an entire season. The best possible example for this would be his side which the played the UEFA Champions League final in 2013.

Klopp was without Mario Gotze for the final through injury and was thus forced to start Kevin Grosskreutz instead. This alone speaks volumes about his lack of quality options. In fact, Klopp's two substitutions in the final came after the 90th minute and they were both forced ones as Arjen Robben had given Bayern Munich the lead in the 89th minute.

At Liverpool, however, his issues were similar but not for all positions. Brendan Rodgers left Klopp a quality squad but a terribly unbalanced one. When Klopp arrived, Liverpool's only recognised winger was Jordon Ibe and he didn't survive long under the German.

Klopp's transfer strategy at Liverpool

Klopp's main agenda last season was to trim the squad massively while adding players who would improve the first XI immediately and he did just that. Over the course of the 2016-17 season, as many as 16 players were either sold or released and 13 more were loaned out. He signed just 6 players of which the likes of Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum and Joel Matip had a significant impact.

This summer, Klopp has looked to trim his squad further while adding better players to replace the outgoing ones. Three players have already been sold and two more have been loaned out so far with at least half a dozen more expected to leave permanently or on loan.

The addition of Mohamed Salah, Dominic Solanke and Andrew Robertson further strengthens the attacking and full-back positions thus giving Klopp more options going into the new campaign. This could also finally give Klopp a welcome selection headache - a luxury he didn't have previously.

With the new Premier League season on the horizon, Klopp has been experimenting with his squad a lot during this preseason in a quest to find his best XI.

Liverpool are sure to add more players before the summer transfer window shuts but the German manager now has a terrific squad to work with and it will be interesting to see how he uses the players at his disposal.

Based on the evidence of last season and the current preseason, Klopp will continue to use the 4-3-3 formation which worked wonders last season before a series of injuries and Mane's absence due to AFCON derailed Liverpool's season momentarily.

Who's in and who's out?

Jurgen Klopp will need more tactical flexibility this season

Simon Mignolet is expected to continue as first choice keeper having impressed massively towards the end of last season. However, the likes of Loris Karius and Danny Ward will be waiting to pounce at the first chance.

Nathaniel Clyne and James Milner operated as first choice fullbacks for the majority of last season but that could change anytime this season. Clyne is yet to feature for Liverpool this preseason due to an injury and this could open the door for the highly rated Trent Alexander-Arnold. On the other flank, Milner might start the current season as first choice left-back but new signing Andrew Robertson has the added advantage that he is left-footed and could easily replace Milner.

It is at the heart of the defence that Liverpool need a new signing desperately. Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren formed a potent partnership last season but if either one of them is unavailable then Ragnar Klavan is the automatic replacement unless Klopp puts a lot of trust in Joe Gomez. Liverpool's pursuit of Virgil van Dijk took a hit earlier this summer, but the club could go back for the player to strengthen the defence.

In central midfield, despite not being able to sign Naby Keita, Liverpool are spoilt for choices. Klopp revealed that Philippe Coutinho will play in a more deeper midfield role this season and the addition of Salah indicates just that. This means, for the three midfield roles, Liverpool have Jordan Henderson, Philippe Coutinho, Adam Lallana, Georginio Wijnaldum, Emre Can, Marko Grujic and even James Milner.

Henderson is expected to form the base of the midfield three when fit with Can also capable of playing there. The players are not similar and thus offer Liverpool different avenues. Wijandum was also deployed in the same role during this preseason but Henderson is expected to be the first choice for the deepest role in midfield.

On either side of Henderson, the likes of Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Can and Lallana will fight for two spots. It needs no saying that Coutinho will be in the starting XI when he's available and he has already shown how deadly he can be in his new midfield role during this preseason. The other spot is likely to go to one of Klopp's favourite players, Lallana, as he is key to Liverpool's pressing game. However, the likes of Can and Wijnaldum are fantastic players and will push hard for a starting role.

The front three is straight forward as things stand. Roberto Firmino will continue to be Klopp's main man up front but he will have his work cut out as Daniel Sturridge is fit and Klopp says he's never seen Sturridge in a better shape. There are other options like Origi, Ings and Solanke but they might have to be content with a role out wide if Firmino and Sturridge are at their very best this season.

Sadio Mane played down the right wing last season to good effect but he could be moving to the left this season now that Salah has joined. This will enable both players to cut in and use their strong foot to shoot.

As things stand, Liverpool are likely to line up like this for the season opener.

Liverpool's probable starting XI for the season opener

On paper, this look like a formidable side with one of the best-attacking lineups in Europe but Liverpool will need to shore up their defence to improve on last season's performance.