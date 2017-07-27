5 reasons why Philippe Coutinho should stay at Liverpool

Here are the 5 reasons that point to why the Brazilian is better served staying at Liverpool next season.

27 Jul 2017

Philippe Coutinho is better served staying at Liverpool this season

Liverpool must be feeling like 2014 all over again. Barcelona courted Luis Suarez the same way for a year like they are trying to lure Philippe Coutinho now. Despite signing a new contract in December of 2013, Suarez moved to Barcelona in the end.

The situation is similar with the Reds' number 10 at present. He signed a new contract this year yet Barcelona are willing to pay big money to sign him. The presence of country-mate Neymar was the primary source of speculation till this summer, given their history growing up playing together.

Moreover, it is a given that South Americans love playing in Spain, especially Barcelona. Therefore, there is an unwritten understanding from Liverpool's side that the Brazilian will move to Barcelona at some point in time. The only way he would stay longer is through winning trophies.

Thus, there was a general expectation that he will give the club one more year. This was until Neymar's mega-money move to Paris Saint-Germain broke out. While that deal is far from completion, Barcelona have stepped up their pursuit for the Liverpool talisman either to convince Neymar to stay or to replace him.

While Barcelona definitely has the lure and are in a better position than Liverpool, Coutinho will do well to stay at Anfield for a minimum of another year. Here are 5 reasons why he should do so.

#1 He is happy at the club

Coutinho has reiterated that he is happy at the club

First and foremost, why should Coutinho think of a change of scenery when he is happy at the club? Normally, a player should consider moving to a new club when his and the club's goals are not aligned. Also, when a player no longer feels at home in the country due to multiple reasons as Suarez felt, then a move makes sense.

However, in the case of Coutinho, he has constantly reiterated that he is content in England. When asked regarding transfer speculation in May, he answered, "I'm happy to know that a great club has an interest, it's cool, for the recognition of my work, what I have to do is keep working hard. Liverpool is a great club and we have to put Liverpool back in the Champions League."

He played a key role in putting Liverpool back in Europe's top competition with top performances to end the season. Thus, he is happy at the club, recently signed a new contract to become the club's highest-paid player and the club is getting ready to compete on all fronts next season.

As a result, there is no reason for the Little Magician to make a move abroad.