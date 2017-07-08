10 best midfielders in world football at the moment

It was definitely not an easy task, but we took up the challenge to rank the 10 best midfielders in world football at the moment

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jul 2017, 14:44 IST

Midfielders are the ones who run the game of football. They are crucial in setting up the style of play and controlling the flow of the game. These players are the link between attack and defence often playing defence-splitting passes and breaking up opposition play as and when required.

In the previous season, we have seen a number of top midfielders across Europe go about their work methodically and in an extremely efficient manner. Every top team has a player in the centre of the field capable of dictating play.

We have ranked this list mainly based on their performances last season and also keeping in mind their potential to perform at the very top level once again this season. Without much ado, let us take a look at the 10 best midfielders in world football at the moment.

#10 Philippe Coutinho

When clubs like Barcelona and PSG are ready to break the bank for a player, you know that he is pretty special. Liverpool’s magician Philippe Coutinho has mesmerised the Premier League with his stunning performances in the last few seasons. Capable of the spectacular and a perfect fit under Jurgen Klopp, the little Brazilian has steadily enhanced his reputation as Liverpool’s standout performer.

Also read: Liverpool must have an ambitious summer to avoid further stagnation

Known for his agility and dribbling skills, Coutinho has largely improved on his passing and vision in the last few years and is now a regular provider of assists for his team-mates. A typical Brazilain number 10, Coutinho is most comfortable playing as an attacking midfielder though he has also played on the left-flank on a number of occasions.

Still only 25, Coutinho recently signed a long-term contract with the Reds and the Merseyside giants will be confident that the best from Coutinho is yet to come. The video below gives us a glimpse as to why Coutinho is rated so highly at the moment.