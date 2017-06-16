5 players Real Madrid need to sign this summer

Real Madrid can virtually become invincible if they sign these 5 players

by Ashwin Hanagudu 16 Jun 2017, 17:24 IST

Zidane will be looking to buy intelligently in the summer transfer window

La Liga champions and Champions League winners for the record 12th time. Real Madrid boss Zidane has certainly shown that he is one of the best (if not the best) managers in world football at the moment.

The French manager not only managed his squad brilliantly tactics wise, he also proved that he was an excellent man-manager, rotating his squad and keeping his key players fresh for crucial matches.

Real Madrid’s quality and depth were much appreciated, however, stars like Alvaro Morata, James Rodriguez and Mateo Kovacic did not like playing second fiddle and they might well be on their way out this transfer window.

Keeping that in mind, let us take a look at 5 signings Real Madrid need to make to maintain their dominance.

#5 Theo Hernandez

A signing which is almost certain to happen, Theo Hernandez will prove to be an excellent addition to the Real Madrid. Still only 19, AS even officially reported that the medical was done around a month back.

On loan to Deportivo Alaves from Atletico Madrid last season, the young left-back showed his class by putting in consistent performances game after game. Capable of contributing equally in defence and attack, Hernandez has been earmarked to achieve great things with both his club and national sides.

While Real Madrid have one of the best left-backs in the world in Marcelo, they lack any real back-up to him because of the imminent departure of Fabio Coentrao. Nominated for La Liga team of the season, Theo Hernandez will certainly prove to be an excellent addition to the Los Blancos back-line.