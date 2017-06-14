Top 10 players whose market value has increased the most since January 2016

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2017, 13:21 IST

Footballers these days are transferred for insane amounts of money. Just a couple of years back, talks of £100 million bids would certainly raise quite a few eyebrows, today, a £100 million bid for a talented player has become more norm than an exception.

There have been some amazing talents who have announced themselves and had breakthrough seasons in the last one-and-a-half years. While Paul Pogba became the world’s most expensive transfer only last year, the record seems almost certain to be broken this year.

With players like Mbappe and Dybala on the market, any value is possible. Without much ado, let us take a look at the top 10 players whose market value has increased the most since January 2016:

#10 Harry Kane (Jan 2016: €40 million, Now: €65 million)

Increase in value: €25 million

Winner of the Premier League golden boot award for 2 seasons running, Harry Kane has shown to doubters and critics all over the world that he is far more than a one season wonder. The best English striker at the moment, Kane announced himself to the footballing world in the 2015-16 season, where he seemed to score goals for fun.

Already valued at 40 million in January 2016, the 23-year-old has seen his stock rise by close to 25 million euros after his stunning performances this season. Manchester United and Real Madrid have been credited with an interest in the Tottenham front man, but Mauricio Pochettino will definitely be keen to ensure that he keeps hold of his prized asset.

Quality strikers are hard to come by in the present era and should Kane continue to perform at this high level, his market value is only expected to soar in the coming years.