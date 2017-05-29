Top 10 footballers with the highest net worth (2017)

Iniesta, Messi, Ronaldo and a number of other footballers have amassed quite a fortune!

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 29 May 2017, 17:30 IST

Football is one of the most popular sports in the world and it is no surprise that the top football players around the world are among the richest people on this planet. These players have not only been extremely successful on the pitch, they have been intelligent enough to invest wisely and thrive off the pitch as well.

Be it commercial endorsements, real estate, new business ventures or image rights, football players have a number of ways and avenues to build their fortunes. The top 10 list is largely made of household names but there are a few names on this list which will catch you by surprise.

The Premier League might be the richest league, but only 2 Premier League footballers make the list. Also for a change, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not on top of this list. Without much ado, let us take a look at the top 10 footballers based on net worth (2017) (Source – celebritynetworth.com, France Football magazine)

#10 Andres Iniesta – $90 million

Barcelona’s and Spain’s midfield maestro Andres Iniesta has definitely been among the top 10 footballers in the world in the last decade but what is slightly surprising is the fact that the reticent midfielder is also among the 10 richest footballers in the world.

Drawing a weekly wage of £165,000 from Barcelona, the 2010 World Cup winner has made some shrewd investments which has seen his net worth rise to a mind blogging sum of $90 million.

One of the most popular and well-liked footballers in the world, Iniesta has a string of lucrative commercial endorsements including Nike, Sony, Nissan and Barcelona brewed beer Estrella Damm. He also has a palatial house Castilla-La-Mancha (Spain) and has made another couple of investments in real estate.

Iniesta is definitely a clever operator both on and off the pitch.