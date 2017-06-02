5 most expensive goalkeepers of all time

Here we take a look at the worlds most expensive goalkeepers of all time!

@churchofthibaut by Nived Zenith Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jun 2017, 10:43 IST

Ederson completed a record move for a GK earlier yesterday when he signed for Man City

Goalkeepers are sometimes overlooked in the game of football, even though a lot rests on their hands when it comes to the final outcome of a game. As they are people who play a key role in the probably the most important area in a football field, one would think that the best of their lot should cost a lot of money.

However, that is not the case most of the times and there are only as many as eleven goalkeepers who have managed to fetch an asking price of £10M or more throughout the history of modern football.

Here we take a look at the world’s most expensive goalkeepers of all time!

#1 Ederson

The player became the latest and biggest addition to the list when Benfica confirmed earlier today that Manchester City will pay a whopping £34.7M for the services of the 23-year-old uncapped Brazilian. Ederson made all the headlines when he helped Benfica secure the double this season and his abilities in goal were unmatched in Portugal.

It didn’t take too long for Pep Guardiola to notice the player and make a blockbuster offer that will see him break Gianluigi Buffon’s 16-year-old record and become the world’s most expensive goalkeeper.

The young man’s sudden rise to the top of this unique list would add on to the weight of expectations on his back when he gets ready for his first season in England next year. However, he is expected to be a long-term solution to City’s goalkeeping woes.