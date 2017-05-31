Manchester United’s 5 best performers this season

Does any of Manchester United's summer signing get into the top five?

Manchester United’s season has been well documented over the course of the last few weeks, although it has not been as underwhelming as some would suggest.

Of course, they underperformed drastically in the Premier League and finished sixth, but they also won two (technically three) trophies and secured Champions League football for the following year. Not a bad achievement in José Mourinho’s first year.

No season is going to run smoothly from start to finish, and Manchester United certainly found that in this year’s campaign.

Here were the Red Devils’ five best performers of the season:

#1 Antonio Valencia

Antonio Valencia has made the right-back position his own

The Ecuadorian international has been a stalwart in Manchester United’s defence this season. Valencia might not be an orthodox right-back, but over the course of a few seasons, he has matured into one of Europe’s best.

His ability to get forward and contribute to the attack has been helpful in some desperate times for the Red Devils, yet it is his diligence and professionalism in defence that stands out most clearly.

Without Valencia, United would be in a whole world of trouble. They have looked somewhat stretched without him in the team and it is thanks to him that the club has one of Europe’s most formidable defences.