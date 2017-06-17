Liverpool must have an ambitious summer to avoid further stagnation

Liverpool have struggled to compete with Europe's elite in the past few seasons. Here is what they need to do to become contenders again.

Klopp needs to make some smart acquisitions in the summer

In October 2015, Jurgen Klopp took over the reins from Brendan Rodgers to become the new manager of Liverpool. Upon his appointment, expectations began to increase considering what he had achieved in his spell at Borussia Dortmund.

Klopp’s tenure as manager thus far has resulted in an 8th place finish in the 2015/16 season, and a 4th place finish in the 2016/17 season. The German guiding Liverpool to UEFA Champions League qualification in the most recent campaign has undoubtedly been his biggest achievement so far. The upcoming season will be the German’s third as the manager, and this summer transfer window will be decisive in determining the direction he is set to take Liverpool in.

Between the sticks

Karius is one for the future but Liverpool need a better short-term option

Starting between the sticks, the two resident goalkeepers Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet are the two who contest the position. Before the arrival of German shot stopper Karius, Mignolet was generally untroubled for a starting spot but now faces regular competition from his fellow goalkeeper. 23-year-old Karius is probably seen as a long-term option for Liverpool, but relatively speaking, they actually have two young goalkeepers.

Karius is perhaps a steadier option to Mignolet, if you consider his spell with Mainz, and possesses good composure with the ball at his feet. Having said that, he struggled to deal with set-pieces in the first few months and was demoted to the bench.

In comparison to Karius, Mignolet – despite being taller – doesn’t always assert himself in the penalty area. Mignolet is also capable with his feet, but is more prone to mistakes. The two do have one thing in common though and that is that they are both excellent shot stoppers.

Despite having Karius and Mignolet, Klopp may well look at bringing in another goalkeeper this summer, who has a stronger all-round game – a keeper who can make the position his own.

Assessing the backline

The Reds need someone to partner Matip in the centre

Coming to the defence, at right-back is Nathaniel Clyne, a steady option both defensively and offensively. Clyne is one of the Premier League’s most underrated defenders – he often does his work in a subtle yet effective fashion. Capable of bombing on down the flank and tracking back, Clyne offers expert agility down the right-hand side and is indispensable.

The heart of the defence is made up of Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren. Matip signed on a free transfer for Liverpool in the summer of 2016, and has been widely regarded as a superb coup for the Reds.

Strong and dominant in the air, as well as being a threat at the other end of the pitch, Matip has seemingly filled the centre-back void at Liverpool. Standing at 6ft 5in, Matip offers a powerful presence at centre-back. The defender has heavily impressed in his time at Liverpool so far, and at the age of 25, still has his best years ahead of him.

Lovren is the preferred choice alongside Matip. However, the Croatian is considered to be a weak link in Liverpool’s side, so Klopp might be looking at bringing in a replacement.

There is a need for additional strength in depth in the centre-back position, with Matip, Lovren and Ragnar Klavan the only current options for Liverpool. Mamadou Sakho is, of course, unlikely to be involved in Klopp’s plans in the near future, having been loaned out last season. So, Liverpool do fall short in this position and will need to invest in the summer to push on.

At left-back, James Milner has well and truly proven himself despite it being an unusual position for a midfielder to take up. In this new look role in his career, Milner has excelled despite being naturally right-footed. Like Clyne, he is somewhat underrated in his importance to Liverpool’s team, he makes them tick.

Milner has done a more than adequate job at left-back for sure, but Klopp may prefer to recruit a natural left-back in this summer transfer window, which would then free up the Englishman as an option to play in the midfield.

The need for a solid defensive midfielder at the centre of the park

Lucas’ departure has left a void that must be filled in the summer

As with all teams, personnel all over the field can change frequently, but Liverpool’s usual formation can be thought of as a 4-3-3. As of last season, Klopp primarily opted for a midfield three to in front of the defence, while he used his attacking players to make up a front three further up the field. Towards the end of last season, Emre Can acted as the holding midfielder in front of the defence, with Philippe Coutinho and Georginio Wijnaldum often joining him in the three-man midfield.

Until April, Sadio Mane was a regular feature of Liverpool’s front three before his knee injury meant he would be out for the rest of the season. Before his injury, Mane often played alongside Adam Lallana and Coutinho in the front three.

As Mane became unavailable, Klopp decided to change his system. This meant a newly constructed front three, with Lallana taking up the central attacking midfield position, playing just behind a combination of two strikers. Coutinho then dropped back into a slightly deeper wide position, to join the midfield three. As a result of Mane’s injury, Wijnaldum came into the fold towards the latter stages of the campaign to pair up with Coutinho and Can and complete the centre of the park.

Liverpool under Klopp have already shown their existing versatility as a side. Last season, players in both the midfield and foward line were known to have interchanged positions frequently.

With the recent departure of central defensive midfielder Lucas Leiva, despite Can being able to fill in the position, Liverpool will need to look for a long-term replacement this summer.

Overall, the Reds are well equipped when it comes to attacking players, assuming they keep their key stars this summer. However, next season, with Leiva gone, Klopp will need to bring in one or maybe a couple of holding, defensive minded midfielders to balance his squad. If Liverpool need to act as a more defensive unit in certain games, they are going to need players who can operate in such a system to a good enough degree.

Having the option of defensive midfielders is always advantageous, as it opens up different playing styles, also making it easier to employ a new system. Dipping into the transfer market is a must for fortifying this particular position.

The Liverpool midfield on their day can be outstanding, and we saw some of the free-flowing football they are capable of producing, last season. Coutinho and Lallana are generally seen as the two main hubs of creativity for Liverpool, the pair often trading key passes and instrumenting the tone of play in attacks. Both are capable of making space for themselves, and willing to take on shots from range.

Squawka’s stat comparison matrix outlines the importance of both Coutinho and Lallana. Coutinho amassed 58 key passes last season, and created 65 goalscoring opportunities. Lallana’s stats also contribute to the fluidity of Liverpool’s play, with 35 key passes and 42 chances created last season. Liverpool’s figureheads in the midfield such as Coutinho, Lallana and Mane must all be kept at the club in spite of interest, as they will be particularly crucial to the side progressing under Klopp.

The forward line – Kylian Mbappe, new signing Dominic Solanke and the type of striker Liverpool need

Liverpool have strongly been linked with young Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool’s forward line is one of the best in the business. Roberto Firmino paired with Daniel Sturridge towards the end of last season, but in addition to these two, Divock Origi, sometimes Sadio Mane, and youngster Ben Woodburn are the other striking options.

Klopp, however, isn’t settling for what he has, with rumours of Liverpool wanting to bring Kylian Mbappe to the club gaining steam. This is exactly the sort of ambition Liverpool need to be showing this summer, should they want to avoid further stagnation behind the division’s top two.

With a number of clubs showing an interest in 18-year-old Mbappe, it is becoming increasingly unlikely Liverpool will be able to engineer a move for the forward. However, the Anfield club made their first capture of the summer in this area already, snapping up Chelsea & England U20 international forward Dominic Solanke. 19-year-old Solanke was somewhat frozen out at Chelsea, despite being touted to have a promising future at the club.

Solanke is believed to have excellent potential and boasts the style of play typical to that of a goal poacher. Solanke can hold the ball up and bring others into the game. Additionally, his turn of pace can beat defenders in attacks. With the capability of playing out wide, drifting into the channels and playing centrally, he could be an astute addition to Klopp’s Liverpool. Also, for Solanke, working under Klopp might be just the thing he needs to progress.

If Liverpool do want to challenge for the title, break into the top two of the Premier League, and also be competitive in the Champions League, they need to be ambitious when looking for strikers in the summer. It is noticeable that a very large proportion of Europe’s top clubs have forwards who are seen as icons. Liverpool, though, do not have a striker with this type of pedigree.

It is difficult for them to get a forward in that sort of ilk with the competition they face, but Klopp needs to be able to make Liverpool a genuinely interesting project for players to join. Players of the calibre of Alvaro Morata, who is looking likely to join Manchester United, Antoine Griezmann, and Gonzalo Higuain, are the ones Liverpool have to be competing for, in order to move onto that next level.