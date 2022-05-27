Liverpool will play their 10th Champions League final on Saturday, May 28 as they go up against familiar foes, Real Madrid, at the Stade de France. The Reds will be out for redemption following their defeat to Los Blancos in the competition's final in 2018.

Liverpool will be eager to win their seventh Champions League title

Jurgen Klopp & Co lost out on the Premier League trophy on the last day of the season but put up an exciting title challenge in the final few months. They have also won the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup this season and now stand a chance to win the treble by winning the Champions League. However, they will need to be firing on all cylinders if they hold any chance of defeating the reigning La Liga champions and 13-time European winners.

On that note, let's take a look at how Liverpool could line up against Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

GK- Alisson Becker

Alisson has been one of the best goalkeepers in the world in recent seasons and also won the Premier League Golden Glove this term. Although he has only managed two clean sheets in the knockout stages, his reflex saves during key moments have been instrumental in the club's success this season.

The Brazilian was also the hero in the penalty shoot-out against Chelsea in the FA Cup final. However, with Karim Benzema & Co in fine goal-scoring form, Alisson will have to be at his very best in the Champions League final.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is arguably the best full-back in the world at the moment. The right-back has improved the defensive side of his game this season and his attacking instincts have gotten better year-after-year.

The Englishman has registered 19 assists and two goals across all competitions this season, including four assists in eight Champions League games.

Liverpool are a dangerous side going ahead and will need the 23-year-old to be at his best if they are to score against Real Madrid in the final.

CB- Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk has missed Liverpool's last two games due to a minor knee injury but is expected to return against Real Madrid on the big day.

The defender has been brilliant all season and has marshalled the defense efficiently. His positioning, aerial ability and long range passing is crucial to how the Reds play and Klopp will be counting on him to step up against Los Blancos too.

Van Dijk rarely lets anybody past him and will be keeping an eye on Karim Benzema throughout the game.

CB- Joel Matip

Joel Matip has simply been outstanding for the Anfield outfit this season. The Cameroonian is not as fast as any other defender in the world but he has used his guile and understanding of the game quite brilliantly.

Although the high backline does not favour his strengths, Matip has solidified his status as one of the best centre-backs in world football this season.

The defender has also been able to contribute directly to six goals this season and remains a threat from corners. With set-pieces a key part of Liverpool's game, Matip will look to score his first Champions League goal this season in the final.

LB- Andrew Robertson

Andrew Robertson may have struggled with a couple of injuries this season but has been dependable as usual when he has played for the Reds.

His stamina, coupled with efficiency going forward, has resulted in him scoring three goals and assisting another 15 this season.

These include his three assists in nine UCL games and the left-back will look to add more when his side face Real Madrid in the tournament's final at the weekend.

CDM- Fabinho

Fabinho has been out of the Liverpool squad since the FA Cup final victory and it has been a sign of worry for Klopp. However, the Brazilian international has returned to training this week as seen in Rousing the Kop.

The defensive midfielder is a crucial entity in front of the defense and he performs his duties quite diligently. Fabinho has scored eight goals this season but will be relied upon by Klopp to negotiate Real Madrid's midfield on Saturday.

CM- Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson makes the six-time European champions tick and there are a few who will debate otherwise.

Klopp's midfield is not famous for their goalscoring prowess or their defensive resilience but for being workhorses. They often press the life out of the opposition in the center of the pitch and force them into conceding mistakes in dangerous areas.

Henderson is a pivotal figure in that midfield and his pressing nature, coupled with leadership abilities, will play a big role in the final.

CM- Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara had a rather uncomfortable debut campaign at Anfield last season but has come into his own in the 2021-22 campaign.

The Spaniard is Liverpool's midfield metronome and produces moments of magic with his pin-point passing.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Great news. Thiago Alcantara has a good chance of making the Champions League Final. Jurgen Klopp said: "It is surprisingly good." Great news. Thiago Alcantara has a good chance of making the Champions League Final. Jurgen Klopp said: "It is surprisingly good." https://t.co/kqmUKbEYJR

Thiago picked up an injury in the game against Wolves and is still a doubt for the game. However, Klopp confirmed that his chances of making it to the final are good. (as per This is Anfield)

LW- Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz has arguably been the signing of the season across Europe and that is quite a statement, especially since he only joined the Reds in January.

But despite that, the Colombian star has managed to score six goals and five assists this season for Liverpool.

The fact that he has played every knockout stage game for Klopp's side shows the belief the German boss has in his South American winger. Diaz will look to cause havoc down the left wing on Saturday night when he goes up against Dani Carvajal.

RW- Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has been brilliant this season, even though his recent form in recent weeks has not been that great.

The Egyptian star picked up his third Premier League Golden Boot after finishing the season with 23 goals and 14 assists in 35 league games. But he has been just as prolific in the Champions League, as evident by his eight strikes and two assists in 12 games.

Hadi Ahmed @HadiGfx



"We have a score to settle."



UEFA Champions League Final is 2 days away



#salah #benzema #UCL #liverpool #realmadrid "They think they have already won the match, maybe.""We have a score to settle."UEFA Champions League Final is 2 days away "They think they have already won the match, maybe.""We have a score to settle."UEFA Champions League Final is 2 days away#salah #benzema #UCL #liverpool #realmadrid https://t.co/p4Q3o5qw5t

Salah had to come off injured in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid, which his side went on to lose. The African star will be looking to right the wrongs on Saturday when he gets a second chance.

ST- Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane is arguably having the best season of his professional career as he has already won the FA Cup, Carabao Cup with Liverpool, and the AFCON with Senegal. The Senegalese has come up clutch for his side whenever they need him to, as evidenced by the equalizer against Wolves on Sunday.

His work rate and ability to turn the game on its head will be useful in a game of such magnitude. He was Liverpool's sole goalscorer in the 2018 final against Real Madrid and the African ace will be looking to score this time too.

