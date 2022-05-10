How Liverpool could line up against Aston Villa in the Premier League

Premier League giants Liverpool are putting up a strong challenge in the title race this campaign. But their last outing ended in a 1-1 draw at Anfield against Tottenham Hotspur, putting a huge dent in their title hopes.
They now sit three points behind league leaders Manchester City and need the defending champions to slip up massively. With three games left for the Reds, every match is a must-win for them.
Liverpool have slim hopes of winning the Premier League
The Reds travel to Villa Park to face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa on Wednesday. The home side are placed eleventh in the league table with 43 points in 34 games.
While it is not expected to be an easy game for Liverpool, with the firepower they have at their disposal, they are the favorites to get all three points. With the FA Cup final at the weekend, manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to alter his side somewhat.
On that note, we take a look at how the Reds could line up against Aston Villa.
Formation: 4-3-3
GK: Alisson Becker
The Brazilian goalkeeper has been amazing for the Reds this campaign. With 20 cleansheets to his name this season, Alisson Becker has kept the highest number of cleansheets in the league.
The 29-year-old has been quite reliable between the sticks and is expected to start against Villa. Liverpool will hope that Alisson does not have much to do in this game.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been phenomenal in the 2021-22 campaign. With his brilliant technique and amazing creativity, the English right-back has been difficult to contain.
He has 12 assists to his name so far this season and is likely to add more in the remaining fixtures. Jurgen Klopp might start his first-choice right-back, but will look to substitute him in the second half considering the FA Cup final at the weekend.
CB: Joel Matip
Joel Matip missed out on the fixture at Anfield against Spurs. Jurgen Klopp might opt to rest Ibrahima Konate and give Matip the chance to start against Villa.
The Brazilian centre-back has done quite well this season and should be able to do the job against Aston Villa. Matip's forward runs could be an additional asset to unlock the home side's defense.
CB: Virgil van Dijk
It is a blessing to have a commanding defender like Virgil van Dijk in the team. The Dutch centre-back has provided a lot of stability and dominance at the back for Liverpool.
Given his importance, he is likely to start against Aston Villa. He is expected to keep the Villa attackers at bay given their recent struggles in front of goal.
LB: Andrew Robertson
Jurgen Klopp will have to weigh his options against Villa given the FA Cup final at the weekend. He will have to take a call if he is to start the reliable Andrew Robertson or rest him before the crucial fixture against Chelsea.
Kostas Tsimikas has done well as Liverpool's second-choice left-back and could come of good use against Villa. Given Robertson's importance, he should start ahead of Tsimikas but is likely to be substituted if Liverpool are in a winning position in the game.
CDM: Fabinho
Fabinho is arguably one of the most underrated players in the Premier League. With his tactical understanding and amazing reading of the game, it hasn't been easy to get past him.
More often than not, he has won the ball back for the Reds and provided cover to the defenders. Fabinho should start against Villa and is expected to play an important role in assuring a victory for the Merseyside club.
CM: Naby Keita
The Guinean midfielder has started 12 matches so far in the Premier League. Keita would have loved to start more but given the options at Liverpool, it has not been that easy to get a place in the starting eleven for Keita.
Jordan Henderson is likely to be rested to stay fresh for the FA Cup final. In his absence, Keita should be getting the nod against Aston Villa.
CM: Thiago Alcantara
The Spanish midfielder has been important to Liverpool's cause this season. His incisive passing and creativity have come in handy but we are yet to see his best with the Reds.
Thiago Alcantara has been impressive with his work-rate and forward-play this campaign. His presence should help the Reds dominate the midfield and dictate the tempo of the game.
RW: Mohamed Salah
It has been a terrific season so far for Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian has been sensational with his goal-scoring and attacking play for the Reds this campaign.
With 22 goals to his name in the Premier League, Salah is currently leading the race for the Golden Boot. He is expected to increase his tally when Liverpool face Aston Villa.
LW: Sadio Mane
Mane, with his creativity and goal-scoring abilities, has time and again popped up with crucial goals. He has so far scored 14 goals this campaign and registered two assists.
His dribbling and nimble footwork has been of great help to the Reds. Mane is expected to start against Aston Villa given the importance of the fixture.
ST: Diogo Jota
Jota has been very impressive this season, having scored 15 goals in just 24 starts. Despite not starting every game, the Portuguese has proved his worth with timely goals.
In view of the FA Cup final at the weekend, Jurgen Klopp might want to rest Luis Diaz. Jota, with his versatility, is expected to start centrally, with Roberto Firmino uncertain about getting fit on time.