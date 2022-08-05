How Liverpool could line-up against Fulham in the Premier League

The 2021-22 Premier League saw Liverpool almost clinch the title last season but they were undone by Manchester City's last-day triumph over Aston Villa. The Reds finished second, a point behind City, after an impressive campaign with 92 points on the table.

Their attacking style of football did wonders under the management of Jurgen Klopp and a similar performance is expected in the 2022-23 campaign. With the arrival of new signings Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay, the Merseyside club have strengthened their squad.

Liverpool will travel to Fulham in their first 2022-23 Premier League match on August 6.

Following their promotion to the Premier League, the Cottagers have been quite active in the transfer market and could pose a surprise for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp faces some critical injury issues and selection dilemmas as his side prepares to secure a victory at Craven Cottage this weekend. On that note, we take a look at how the Reds could line-up against Fulham in their opening fixture of the new season.

Formation: 4-3-3

GK: Alisson Becker

After missing the majority of the club's pre-season matches due to an abdominal issue, Alisson Becker looks fit enough to be available on time against Fulham. The 29-year-old goalkeeper has been critical to Liverpool's success since arrival in the 2018-19 season.

Alisson kept 20 clean sheets last season, jointly winning the Golden Glove award with Manchester City's Ederson. Having him between the sticks against Fulham will surely be a morale booster for the squad.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the most creative full-backs in the world right now

Trent Alexander-Arnold had a terrific season last time around as he went on to register 12 assists in the Premier League. His attacking approach has been of big help in creating and scoring goals.

The Englishman is expected to perform at a similar level, if not better, in the 2022-23 season. Without an iota of doubt, Alexander-Arnold will be starting against Fulham at the weekend.

CB: Joel Matip

Joel Matip has a point to prove this season

Joel Matip had an impressive time last season, creating a formidable partnership with Virgil van Dijk at the back. The Brazilian defender brought great composure with his defending and ball-playing abilities.

With Ibrahima Konate out with an injury, Matip is expected to start for the Reds against Fulham. The 30-year-old will look to cement his place in the starting XI with a good start to the campaign.

CB: Virgil van Dijk

Very few defenders in the Premier League have been as authoritative as Virgil van Dijk. The Dutchman has been phenomenal with his rock-solid playing at the back and leadership qualities on the pitch.

The 31-year-old will be needed at his very best for the new season if Liverpool are to successfully challenge for the title. Van Dijk will definitely be leading the backline against Fulham.

LB: Andrew Robertson

Andrew Robertson has been one of the most consistent fullbacks in the Premier League. With his dashing play on the left, the Scotsman has been an asset on the pitch for the Reds.

Last season, he registered 10 assists for the Merseyside club, making a significant contribution in attack. Robertson will be looking to start on a bright note against Fulham.

CDM: Fabinho

Fabinho is a blessing to have in midfield

Liverpool have one of the best defensive midfielders in the world in Fabinho. The Brazilian has been terrific with his defensive abilities and helping the team win the ball back.

Given his role on the pitch, the 28-year-old could make a major difference for the Reds this season. Without a doubt, Fabinho will be starting against Fulham at the weekend.

CM: Jordan Henderson

With more than 300 appearances in the Premier League, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson surely has plenty of experience under his belt. The 32-year-old has made a significant contribution for the Reds with his wide passing range and terrific vision.

The English midfielder will be leading the Merseyside club this season as he has been doing for several years now. Henderson will be pushing his teammates to ensure a positive outcome against Fulham in the opening fixture.

CM: Thiago Alcantara

With his creative abilities on the pitch, Thiago Alcantara is more than capable of dominating a football match. The Spaniard hasn't looked at his best since joining Liverpool from Bayern Munich in the 2020-21 season.

That being said, Thiago performed well in the final few weeks of the last campaign. He will be hoping to capitalize on it and perform even better in the 2022-23 season. With Naby Keita and Curtis Jones ruled out with injuries, there is very little doubt of the Spanish midfielder not starting against Fulham.

RW: Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah recently signed a new contract with the Reds

Words do not suffice to describe the greatness of Mohamed Salah in the Premier League. The Egyptian has been outstanding for the Reds since joining them from AS Roma in the 2017-18 season.

With 23 goals and 13 assists last campaign, there weren't many who were as effective as Salah was in the league. He won the Golden Boot, sharing it with Son Heung-Min and also the Playmaker of the Season award.

It was only unlucky that his efforts didn't result in a title win but the 30-year-old will be inching to make it count and lead Liverpool to a triumph this season.

LW: Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz can be brutally effective from the wings

With Sadio Mane leaving for Bayern Munich this summer, the left wing slot is expected to be filled by Luis Diaz. The Brazilian was signed from FC Porto in January and was able to have a positive effect almost instantly.

Despite starting just 11 games last season in the Premier League, Diaz went on to score four goals and register three assists. The Colombian is expected to start on the left wing against Fulham and hopefully carry on with his good form for the Reds.

ST: Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez will be tested against Fulham

Liverpool surprised many when they went all out to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica this summer, signing him for a club-record £85 million. The Uruguayan was superb last season for the Portuguese club, having scored 26 goals in 28 appearances.

With such a stellar record, a lot will be expected from the 23-year-old. Given that Nunez is a natural option for the #9 position, he is expected to start ahead of the experienced Roberto Firmino against Fulham on Saturday.

