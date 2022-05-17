How Liverpool could line-up against Southampton in the Premier League

Premier League giants Liverpool travel to Southampton on Thursday, 18 May to play their penultimate league match of the season. The Reds are placed second with four points below Manchester City with a game in hand.

The trip to St. Mary's is very critical for Jurgen Klopp and his men to stay alive in the title race. With Manchester City left to face Aston Villa and Liverpool left to play Wolverhampton Wanderers, the final day of the Premier League cannot get more exciting.

Liverpool's Premier League hopes are still alive

The Reds were involved in an exhausting FA Cup final last weekend against Chelsea. The match went into a penalty shootout, with the Merseyside club emerging as the winners with a 6-5 scoreline.

Given that the majority of first-team players were involved in the FA Cup tie, Jurgen Klopp will look to make a good number of changes to face Southampton. Here, we take a look at how Liverpool could line-up against the Saints on Thursday.

Formation: 4-3-3

GK: Alisson Becker

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

The Brazilian goalkeeper was a hero in the FA Cup final, with some stunning performances in the penalty shootout. Alisson Becker has been a key player for Jurgen Klopp and still has a big role to play this season.

Squawka @Squawka Liverpool have kept more clean sheets in the Premier League (21) than any other team this season.



Alisson Becker with the safest of hands.



Golden glove bound? 🧤 Liverpool have kept more clean sheets in the Premier League (21) than any other team this season.Alisson Becker with the safest of hands. Golden glove bound? 🧤 https://t.co/wHQ4g1bQtC

With a joint-most 20 clean sheets to his name already this campaign, the 29-year old has conceded just 22 goals in 34 appearances. He will be hoping to add one more to his tally against Southampton to help his cause win the Golden Glove award at the end of the season.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold had a fabulous game against Chelsea in the FA Cup final. He was at his creative best and helped the team immensely both in attack and defense.

Jurgen Klopp will look to give him a break but given the intensity of the title race, the Englishman is expected to start. If things go right, he could be subbed off early and rested before the crucial Champions League final against Real Madrid.

CB: Joel Matip

Joel Matip will have to use his experience to keep a clean sheet on Thursday

Virgil van Dijk was substituted in the FA Cup final and is currently struggling with a knee injury. Given that the Champions League final is close, the Dutchman is unlikely to play any part against Southampton.

Joel Matip is expected to be back in the side to replace Van Dijk against the latter's former club. The Cameroonian defender will have to rally the troops at the back using his experience and composure.

CB: Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool v West Ham United - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp would have loved to give Ibrahima Konate a break but there is still a lot at stake against Southampton. His smart and aggressive gameplay has been very helpful for Liverpool this campaign.

Although Jurgen Klopp has the option to play Joe Gomez, it is likely that Konate will start the game for the Reds. The French defender could also come in handy with his goal-scoring abilities from set-pieces.

LB: Kostas Tsimikas

Tsimikas is expected to replace Robertson on Thursday

Andrew Robertson is expected to be given a rest against Southampton. The Scotsman played a very active part in Liverpool's FA Cup victory and given the Champions League final, Jurgen Klopp would want him fresh.

Empire of the Kop @empireofthekop



Andy Robertson on Kostas Tsimikas and the importance of Liverpool's squad depth #LFC 🗣️"You look at the lads that have been left out today, which is so tough."Andy Robertson on Kostas Tsimikas and the importance of Liverpool's squad depth 🗣️"You look at the lads that have been left out today, which is so tough."Andy Robertson on Kostas Tsimikas and the importance of Liverpool's squad depth 🇬🇷 #LFC https://t.co/qp6T8OghUj

The Reds are expected to start with their second-choice left-back Kostas Tsimikas against the Saints. With his aggressive and attacking play, the Greek defender is expected to do the job.

CDM: James Milner

Newcastle United v Liverpool - Premier League

Fabinho has been ruled out with a hamstring injury and is expected to join the team for the Champions League final. In his absence, Jordan Henderson played a holding role in the FA Cup final.

Henderson is expected to be rested against Southampton. The experienced James Milner is expected to replace Henderson and help the Reds dominate the midfield.

CM: Curtis Jones

Curtis Jones has a chance to prove himself against Southampton

Thiago Alcantara has been a regular player for Liverpool this campaign. The Spaniard has been vital in pulling the strings from midfield.

Jurgen Klopp is likely to rest Thiago to ensure he's fresh ahead of the Champions League final. Curtis Jones is expected to replace the Spanish midfielder to face Southampton.

CM: Naby Keita

Newcastle United v Liverpool - Premier League

The Guinean midfielder has enjoyed regular game time in the past few matches. Naby Keita, with his attacking gameplay and creativity, could hurt the opposition when on song.

LFC Stats @LFCData



• 36/44 (82%) passes

• 67 touches (3rd for LFC)

• 2 shots (=2nd in game)

• 6/8 dribbles (1st)

• 3/4 tackles (=1st)

• 2 interceptions (=2nd)

• 6 recoveries

• 9/12 ground duels



Another battling display. Best spell of his Liverpool career Naby Keita vs Aston Villa• 36/44 (82%) passes• 67 touches (3rd for LFC)• 2 shots (=2nd in game)• 6/8 dribbles (1st)• 3/4 tackles (=1st)• 2 interceptions (=2nd)• 6 recoveries• 9/12 ground duelsAnother battling display. Best spell of his Liverpool career Naby Keita vs Aston Villa• 36/44 (82%) passes• 67 touches (3rd for LFC)• 2 shots (=2nd in game)• 6/8 dribbles (1st)• 3/4 tackles (=1st)• 2 interceptions (=2nd)• 6 recoveries• 9/12 ground duelsAnother battling display. Best spell of his Liverpool career 💪 https://t.co/HDDJC0phtR

Given how Liverpool might start without Henderson and Thiago, Keita will have to play a key role in helping the forwards. He will be have to be on his guard offensively and defensively to thward the Saints' advances.

RW: Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz will play a key role against Southampton

Diaz has been in terrific form for the Reds ever since joining them in the winter transfer window. His mind-boggling dribbling, quick footwork and amazing link-up play have been a delight to watch.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are set to miss Liverpool’s Premier League trip to Southampton on Tuesday as Jürgen Klopp looks to protect their fitness before the Champions League final. NEW: Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are set to miss Liverpool’s Premier League trip to Southampton on Tuesday as Jürgen Klopp looks to protect their fitness before the Champions League final. #awlive [paul joyce - times] 🚨 NEW: Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are set to miss Liverpool’s Premier League trip to Southampton on Tuesday as Jürgen Klopp looks to protect their fitness before the Champions League final. #awlive [paul joyce - times] https://t.co/HuYmsgtEIq

Mohamed Salah has been ruled out with a groin injury to face Southampton, as seen in the Liverpool Echo. In the Egyptian's absence, Diaz is expected to make the difference.

LW: Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota has been among the league's top goal-scorers this season

The Portuguese forward has been quite helpful with his timely goals this campaign. Diogo Jota, with his versatility, is likely to start on the left against Southampton.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 7 - right-foot

◎ 7 - left-foot

◎ 5 - headers



No weak foot detected. Diogo Jota has now scored 19 goals for Liverpool across all competitions this season:◉ 7 - right-foot◎ 7 - left-foot◎ 5 - headersNo weak foot detected. Diogo Jota has now scored 19 goals for Liverpool across all competitions this season: ◉ 7 - right-foot◎ 7 - left-foot ◎ 5 - headersNo weak foot detected. 🔍 https://t.co/WgZqg3urSk

With Sadio Mane likely to be given a break, Jota can more than satisfactorily do his job. Having already scored 15 league goals this campaign, Jurgen Klopp will expect the 25-year-old to increase his tally at St. Mary's.

ST: Roberto Firmino

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

The Brazilian forward is fully fit after suffering a foot injury. Given how Klopp is likely to make a good number of changes, Firmino is likely to start as a central striker.

The 30-year-old has scored five goals in nine league appearances this season. With his smart positioning and goal-scoring abilities, he will play a key role against Southampton on Thursday.

