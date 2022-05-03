How Liverpool could line-up against Villarreal in the Champions League

Six-time Champions League winners Liverpool travel to Villarreal for the second leg of the 2021-22 season's semi-finals on May 3. The Reds displayed a promising performance in the first leg, registering a 2-0 win at Anfield on April 27.

That being said, Unai Emery's Villarreal have come a long way, beating the likes of Juventus and Bayern Munich en route the semi-finals of the competition. They certainly won't make it easy for Liverpool, especially with the backing of the home fans.

Liverpool are perhaps the favorites to win the Champions League

Having already won the EFL Cup in February, the Reds are very much open to winning the remaining three trophies. They are in a good position in the Champions League, the Premier League (2nd) and the FA Cup (final). It would be a historic achievement for the Merseyside club if they manage to win an unprecedented quadruple.

To register such a massive achievement, Liverpool have to first beat past Villarreal. A draw in Spain will help their cause but that is not what Jurgen Klopp will expect from his team. On that note, let's take a look at how the Reds could line-up against Villarreal.

Formation: 4-3-3

GK: Alisson Becker

The Brazilian goalkeeper has been a massive asset for the Reds over the past few years. With his amazing shot-stopping abilities, Alisson Becker has come to Liverpool's rescue time and again.

The 29-year-old will definitely be starting against Villarreal and will be hoping to make a useful contribution in the second leg. Alisson has so far kept four clean-sheets in the Champions League this season.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

The 23-year-old full-back is having a stellar season so far. Using his technical abilities and attacking approach, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been very deadly on the right flank.

The English right-back has provided two assists in the Champions League this campaign. It wouldn't come as a surprise if he adds one more to his tally in the second leg.

CB: Ibrahima Konate

Jurgen Klopp has shown a lot of faith in Ibrahima Konate, especially in the big games. The French defender has capitalized on the opportunities given and has made it count.

Konate has already scored twice in the Champions League and has been impressive defensively. He is expected to start ahead of Joel Matip in the second leg.

CB: Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk has been a solid figure for Liverpool at the back. His strong and commanding defense has provided a lot of stability and security to his teammates.

The Dutch defender will have to marshal the troops smartly in the second leg to prevent the match slipping away. Virgil van Dijk is more than a reliable player when it comes to intense situations like these.

LB: Andrew Robertson

Liverpool are blessed to have two amazing full-backs. Andrew Robertson has been absolutely amazing on the left with his attacking-minded and high-intensity approach.

He will play a key role in unlocking the rigid Villarreal defense by stretching their defenders wide. Robertson is expected to be more productive in attack given the Yellow Submarine's defensive approach to the game.

CDM: Fabinho

Fabinho is arguably one of the most underrated midfielders in the world right now. His calm and composed approach, combined with his defensive abilities, provides a lot of comfort in midfield.

The Brazilian midfielder loves to get into tackles and win the ball back more often than not. Fabinho will have to play an important role in keeping Villarreal away from the Liverpool box.

CM: Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson was subbed off early at the weekend in their 1-0 win in the Premier League against Newcastle United. With his experience, the English midfielder definitely has to start against Villarreal.

Using his amazing passing range and vision, Henderson can control the tempo of the game. His leadership qualities will come in very handy when facing a tricky opposition like Villarreal.

Henderson also made the first goal in the first leg as his cross was deflected into his own net by Pervis Estupinan.

CM: Thiago Alcantara

The Spanish midfielder has some amazing skills under his belt. With his trickery, dribbling and creative abilities, Thiago Alcantara is an artist on the pitch.

He can surely make things roll at his command and has been in good form lately. Thiago is likely to start ahead of Naby Keita and hopefully can contribute in attack using his playmaking abilities.

RW: Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is having a memorable season across all competitions. He is the fourth highest goal-scorer in the Champions League, with eight goals to his name.

Using his quick pace, mind-boggling dribbling and superb goal-scoring abilities, it has not been easy to contain Salah. The Egyptian will be looking to hurt Villarreal on the counter and try to kill the game as early as possible.

LW: Luis Diaz

The Colombian is turning out to be a great signing for Liverpool since joining from Porto in January. Luis Diaz has looked quite impressive with his fine dribbling and productivity in front of goal.

The 25-year-old has already scored once and registered an assist in the Champions League this season. With Roberto Firmino struggling with his fitness, Diaz is most likely to start on the left wing against Villarreal.

ST: Sadio Mane

The Senegalese is once again having a great season with Liverpool. Sadio Mane has been one of the key goal contributors for the Reds this campaign.

His goal in the first leg gave his team a much-needed two-goal cushion. With already four goals to his name in the Champions League, Mane will be looking to increase his tally in the second leg.

