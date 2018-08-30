How Manchester City should line up against Newcastle United

Manchester City drew 1-1 on an unlucky afternoon against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend. The Citizens still have two wins and a draw which total to 7 points. They will be looking to make amends and grab three points against a Newcastle United team who were mauled 5-1 by them the last time they visited the Etihad Stadium. We take a look at the potential line up that Pep Guardiola is expected to field.

Claudio Bravo’s ACL injury means there is no top quality goalie to compete with Ederson Moraes signifying that the starting spot is reserved for him at least until January. Nicolas Otamendi is yet to feature in the Premier League in this season but good performances last weekend by Vincent Kompany and Aymeric Laporte could see the duo play together once more. Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy are major attacking threats and could start against the Magpies.

Kevin De Bruyne’s absence has been highlighted numerous times since his injury. However, only a fool would wonder of Manchester City failing without him. It might be Riyad Mahrez’s turn to start this time, and that could signify the sacrifice of David Silva. The Algerian playmaker could line up beside Ilkay Gundogan. Fernandinho is the best bet to keep the mid defender’s position.

Manchester City’s was world class as usual against the Wolves last time out but endured tough luck on various occasions. However, one poor performer was Bernardo Silva who could make way for Leroy Sane. Raheem Sterling is expected to keep his place in the lineup and should play on the right wing. Sergio Aguero’s form could see him become the striker. A hat-trick against Huddersfield Town two weekends back and a five-goal haul the last time he faced Newcastle United could see him start as the striker.

Starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Kompany, Laporte, Mendy, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Sterling, Mahrez, Sane, Aguero.