After a turbulent couple of weeks, Manchester United finally got their season back on track with a 3-0 hammering of Brentford. The Red Devils stand an outside chance of making the top four but need to win all of their remaining matches to do so.

They defeated Brighton and Hove Albion in their first encounter this season and will be looking to repeat the trick once more.

Manchester United have faced numerous injury problems in the latter stage of the season

Since the race for top four began to heat up, the Red Devils have seen a number of key players miss games due to injury problems. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has been without many stars for his side's run-in and this has affected their performances this season. Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw have been ruled out for the season, with Jadon Sancho in a race to be fit.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Maguire back in the #mufc squad tomorrow but Rashford out due to bronchitis. Bailly could also miss out with a back problem manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Maguire back in the #mufc squad tomorrow but Rashford out due to bronchitis. Bailly could also miss out with a back problem manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

Without further ado, here is how Manchester United could line up against Brighton in their Premier League clash.

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

After keeping a clean sheet in the win against Brentford, David De Gea had now kept eight clean sheets in the Premier League this season. The 31-year-old has been one of the most consistent performers for the Red Devils this season.

De Gea's heroics between the sticks could turn out to be very crucial for his side's top four hopes this season. The Spaniard has made 125 saves in the Premier League this season, with his tally second only to Leeds United's Illan Meslier.

Right-Back: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United v Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions League

After missing his side's last two league matches against Chelsea and Brentford through injury, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is back fit and in training for the Red Devils. The 24-year-old has featured only 20 times in the Premier League this season due to injuries and loss of form.

Manchester United could turn to Wan-Bissaka's aggression and defensive nous in their last two games of the season as he has proven to be a dependable defender in the past. The Englishman will hope to deliver a top performance in the game.

Centre-Back: Harry Maguire

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

Captain Harry Maguire has been out of action due to an injury, but the England international is back fit and able to return to the starting XI. Interim manager Rangnick stated that Maguire had returned to training during the week.

Maguire has been a regular for the Red Devils since his £80 million transfer from Leicester City. Despite his recent struggles, Maguire willl be determined to make a mark and silence his doubters.

Centre-Back: Raphael Varane

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

SInce joining Manchester United from Real Madrid in the summer of 2021, Raphael Varane has struggled to settle into the Premier League. The French defender has been plagued by injuries, denying him a chance of getting a sustained run of games.

However, Varane scored the third goal in the win over Brentford with what was his first goal for the club. The 29-year-old is a potent weapon at both ends of the pitch and his attacking contributions can help his side when they need him.

Left-Back: Alex Telles

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Alex Telles is set to continue at left-back with Luke Shaw seemingly out until the end of the season. The Brazilian defender has had a tough time settling in since moving from FC Porto to Old Trafford.

In line with his role as a back-up player, Telles has gotten few chances to impress. The 29-year-old has made only 19 Premier League appearances this season for the Red Devils. He will hope to impress in his final games of the season with a new project coming his way.

Central Midfield: Fred

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

When Fred was out injured, his absence was greatly felt by the Red Devils in midfield. The Brazilian midfielder has been one of the bright lights at Old Trafford this season. The 26-year-old excelled in the middle of the park for the Red Devils.

Fred lasted 19 minutes against Brentford and this would give his manager a great deal of relief. He has four goals and five assists for the Red Devils in 26 Premier League appearances this season.

Defensive Midfield: Nemanja Matic

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Veteran midfielder Nemanja Matic did well to hold down the fort until his teammates' return from different layoffs. The Serbian midfielder has impressed in his matches over the past two months for the Red Devils.

Matic has four assists in 22 appearances in the league this season. The former Chelsea man has featured in each of the last eight league matches for the side, from which they lost three and won three. Matic would be playing in his penultimate match for the club after his decision to leave on a free.

Attacking Midfield: Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

After a personal drought that lasted about nine games, Bruno Fernandes finally found the net for the Red Devils in their win over Brentford. The Portuguese midfielder has featured 34 times for the Red Devils with 10 goals and six assists to his name.

Fernandes scored from the penalty spot in the reverse fixture against Brighton and will be looking to repeat that once more here. The 27-year-old midfielder is needed at his best to help his side achieve their goals. Fernandes will need to score and assist more for his side in the final stretch of the season to help them reach top four.

Central Midfield: Scott McTominay

Manchester United v Burnley - Premier League

Scott McTominay is one of Manchester United's regulars in the middle of the park. The Scottish midfielder possesses an array of skills that make him a valuable presence for Manchester United.

Without a doubt, McTominay is an important player for Rangnick at Old Trafford. He has played in 28 of their league matches this season and will be hoping to finish the season as strongly as possible.

Forward:Anthony Elanga

Manchester United v Watford - Premier League

Young forward Anthony Elanga has been one of the side's better performers in the second half of the season. The 20-year-old forward has two goals and two assists in 19 appearances for his boyhood club in the 2021-22 season.

Elanga has impressed with his desire to help the team with his energy and application. The Swedish youngster will look to continue to impress for the side with the imminent arrival of their new manager in the summer.

Forward: Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the most important player for the Red Devils this season despite his age. The 37-year-old has scored 18 goals for the side in 29 appearances in the Premier League, leaving them in the hunt for European football.

Ronaldo has continued to prove his doubters wrong with his amazing performances on the pitch. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will look to beat his personal goalscoring record in the Premier League by scoring more goals before the end of the season.

Edited by Nived Zenith