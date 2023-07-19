“Can’t even fleece Saudi” - Manchester United fans fume as Alex Telles transfer fee emerges ahead of Al-Nassr reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo

Football fans on Twitter have aimed digs at Manchester United after the club decided to sell left-back Alex Telles to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Rumors of Telles moving to the Saudi Pro League giants began spreading on social media earlier this week. On Tuesday, July 18, transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano all but confirmed that the move was set to go through.

Romano tweeted:

"EXCL: Alex Telles to Al Nassr, done deal and here we go! Agreement ready after deal revealed earlier today. Understand Manchester United will receive £4m fixed fee plus add-ons. Told salary will be 7m net per season plus add-ons."

Telles evidently didn't have a future at Old Trafford, having spent last season out on loan with Sevilla. The 30-year-old was effectively the third-choice left-back behind Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, who arrived last summer, and his contract was set to expire next summer.

However, Manchester United seem to have received just £4 million in transfer fees for a player they signed on a deal worth close to £15 million in 2020. The fact that they were unable to demand more from Al-Nassr, who are rumored to have plenty of funds at their disposal, has drawn the ire of some fans.

One of them tweeted:

"£4M they can’t even fleece Saudi Arabia 😭😭😭😭"

Another wrote:

"This club is a joke."

Here are some more reactions:

Telles is set to become Al-Nassr's second major signing of the season. Cristiano Ronaldo's team have already brought in Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan on a deal worth around €18 million.

Alex Telles and Cristiano Ronaldo shared the pitch 21 times for Manchester United

Alex Telles was largely a rotation player in his two full seasons at Manchester United. This meant that he played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo on just 21 occasions across competitions during the 2021-22 season, their lone campaign together.

United outscored opponents 29-23 in those games, but won on just 11 occasions while losing and drawing five times apiece. Telles and Ronaldo combined for two goals, with the former assisting the latter on both occasions.

One of those came in the club's 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in March 2022, while the other came in an identical victory against Norwich City the following month. Cristiano Ronaldo scored hat-tricks in both of those Premier League games.

Overall, Alex Telles played 50 times for Manchester United across competitions, recording a goal and eight assists.