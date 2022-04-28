A 3-1 defeat to Arsenal at the weekend dented the Premier League top-four hopes of Manchester United, who now lie six points adrift of the fourth-placed Gunners.

The Red Devils have not been helped by injuries in their recent run of poor form, and the problem still remains. They have a chance to get their season back on track when they host third-placed Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday.

Their opponents have not won at Old Trafford since 2017, and their recent form does not suggest they will do it this time either.

Manchester United set to miss several key players on Thursday

In his pre-match press conference, Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick announced that several of his players will be unavailable for Thursday's match.

Chief among the absentees is Paul Pogba, who Rangnick has declared as unlikely to feature this season. The German tactician will look to deploy the best available players in order to secure Champions League football for the club.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews OFFICIAL: Manchester United will be without Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho, Fred, Edinson Cavani, Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba against Chelsea tomorrow. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a doubt. OFFICIAL: Manchester United will be without Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho, Fred, Edinson Cavani, Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba against Chelsea tomorrow. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a doubt.

Without further ado, here is how Manchester United could line up against Chelsea.

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

David de Gea in action against Norwich City in the Premier League

David de Gea has been a regular between the sticks for Manchester United this season, just as he has been for the past decade or so.

The experienced goalkeeper fought off competition from Dean Henderson to remain his side's first choice between the sticks.

De Gea has been one of the club's better performers in what has been a disappointing campaign. He has played 42 times for the Red Devils across all competitions this season, only missing three matches. 34 of those appearances came in the Premier League.

Right-Back: Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot in a game against Leicester City in the Premier League

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka doubtful for the match, Diogo Dalot is in line to start against Chelsea. Since Rangnick's appointment on an interim basis, the Portuguese defender has seen a greater amount of playing time.

Dalot has played 20 times for the Red Devils in the Premier League this season and has proven to be a dependable deputy at right-back. He will need to be at his best against a Chelsea side that have a variety of attacking combinations.

Center-Back: Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane reacts in Manchester United's match versus Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League

Raphael Varane has been a regular at the heart of Manchester United's backline since joining the club from Real Madrid in 2021. However, the Frenchman has not had a very enjoyable time in the Premier League due to injuries and his side's form.

Varane's experience and quality will be needed in Thursday's match if the Red Devils are to keep Chelsea's attackers at bay. The 29-year-old has made 19 appearances in the Premier League this season.

Center-Back: Victor Lindelof

Victor Lindelof in action against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

With captain Harry Maguire sidelined due to a knee injury, Victor Lindelof is set to take his place. The Swede has featured consistently for the Red Devils this season. He has made 24 Premier League appearances for the side so far.

The 27-year-old defender has consistently shown his quality since the start of the season. He will need to be at the top of his game for the Red Devils if they are to pick up a good result from the game.

Left-Back: Alex Telles

Alex Telles in a game against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

Alex Telles is set to start for Manchester United when they face Chelsea, with regular left-back Luke Shaw out injured. The Brazil international is a regular attacking threat for the Red Devils and has three assists to his name this season.

Telles will be looking to deliver a quality performance for his side in a bid to prevent Shaw from returning to the starting line-up.

Telles, like the other players, will be hoping to impress incoming manager Erik ten Hag with a good performance in this game.

Defensive Midfield: Nemanja Matic

Nemanja Matic is one of the most experienced players in the Manchester United team

Veteran midfielder Nemanja Matic is expected to start in the middle of the park for Manchester United. His experience and ability will be important for the side, with Brazilian midfielder Fred out injured.

Matic has made 20 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils in what will be his final season at the club.

The vastly experienced midfielder will have his work cut out for him against Chelsea, but his calmness can help his side control the midfield.

Central Midfield: Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay in a game against Villarreal CF in the UEFA Champions League

Following the injury to Fred, Scott McTominay will be expected to provide some bite and energy to Manchester United's midfield. The 25-year-old is known for his energetic displays and willingness to give his all on the pitch, and that is what the Red Devils need in Thursday's game.

The Scottish midfielder learned his trade at the club and epitomizes the fighting spirit required of Manchester United players.

McTominay has had a couple of good battles against Chelsea in the past. He will be looking for more of the same in this game.

Attacking Midfield: Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes in a game against Everton in the Premier League

After playing a particularly disappointing game against Arsenal at the weekend, Bruno Fernandes will be looking to bounce back immediately against Chelsea.

The stand-in captain missed a penalty and a number of chances in his side's defeat at the Emirates. He will hope to deliver an improved performance against the Blues.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Bruno Fernandes has made five appearances for Man Utd since signing a new contract at the start of April. He has no goals or assists. He's has failed to hit the target with 9 of his 12 shots and missed a penalty Bruno Fernandes has made five appearances for Man Utd since signing a new contract at the start of April. He has no goals or assists. He's has failed to hit the target with 9 of his 12 shots and missed a penalty 😞 Bruno Fernandes has made five appearances for Man Utd since signing a new contract at the start of April. He has no goals or assists. He's has failed to hit the target with 9 of his 12 shots and missed a penalty https://t.co/j5hHatJPtj

Fernandes has had a mixed season in terms of performance. He started the season in very good form before dropping off as the campaign progressed.

Nevertheless, Fernandes remains one of the side's biggest attacking threats.

Right Winger: Anthony Elanga

Anthony Elanga in a game against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

Anthony Elanga made his first-team breakthrough after Rangnick's appointment and has continued to impress for the team since then. The 20-year-old adds a different dimension to the Red Devils' attack and will be looking to make an impact in Thursday's game.

Elanga has made 17 Premier League appearances for Manchester United this season, with two goals and an assist to his name.

Left Winger: Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford in action versus Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Marcus Rashford has had a subdued season since returning from his shoulder surgery-enforced layoff.

The England international has struggled to make an impact for the Red Devils since, with only four goals in 24 Premier League appearances. With Jadon Sancho ruled out, he is expected to return to the starting XI.

Chelsea are one of Rashford's favorite opponents in the Premier League, and the forward will look to reignite his form against them.

The Englishman will hope to extend his goalscoring record against the Blues with another good performance.

Striker: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo in a game against Everton in the Premier League

Despite being one of the oldest members of the Manchester United squad, Cristiano Ronaldo is still the most important player on the team.

The talismanic forward leads the side's goalscoring charts and has helped keep them in the hunt for Champions League football.

Ronaldo has scored 16 goals in 27 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils. The 37-year-old has singlehandedly scored his side's last four goals in the Premier League.

