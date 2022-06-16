How Manchester United could line up next season (2022-23)

Manchester United have been linked with a multitude of players this summer but are yet to make any new signings. A mass exodus is set to happen at the club at the end of this month.

Several high-profile players like Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata will leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of this month. New manager Erik ten Hag will lead the side into pre-season on July 12 and will ideally want the club to wrap up most of their transfer business by then.

Based on the players Manchester United have been linked with and are likely to sign, here we take a look at how they could line up next season.

Possible Manchester United XI (2022-23)

Goalkeeper - David de Gea

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

A lot of questions have been asked about David de Gea's credibility as a modern-day goalkeeper. The Spanish international is a good shot-stopper but his overall game is lacking in several aspects. According to BBC's Simon Stone, Dean Henderson could sign for Nottingham Forest on loan this season.

As such, De Gea is likely to keep his place between the sticks for yet another campaign.

Right-back - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

During Ralf Rangnick's disappointing reign as Manchester United's interim manager, it became clear that the club lacked quality full-backs. Both right-backs Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka did not offer much in the attacking half.

But due to his sheer defensive efficiency, Wan-Bissaka is expected to get the nod ahead of Dalot in the starting lineup.

Centre-back - Raphael Varane

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Raphael Varane looked nothing like the world-class centre-back Manchester United were hoping they signed for majority of the season. But he is certain to perform much better in a more cohesive system in a more settled environment.

Centre-back - Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire is coming on the back of what was probably the worst season of his professional career. But Erik ten Hag is likely to want to make use of the Englishman's passing abilities. If Manchester United sign Jurrien Timber from Ajax, he could provide some serious competition for Maguire for a starting spot.

Left-back - Luke Shaw

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

Manchester United missed Luke Shaw dearly in the final few months of the 2021-22 season. The left-back had a bout of COVID-19 and subsequently suffered an injury to his leg which kept him out of action for about a month and a half between April and May.

Shaw is a much better player than Alex Telles and will undoubtedly be the automatic starter at left-back.

Defensive midfielder - Frenkie De Jong

FC Barcelona v Galatasaray: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Barcelona will have to sell some of their big stars to keep themselves afloat in a financial sense this summer. Frenkie De Jong has been heavily linked with Manchester United and Barcelona are reportedly holding out for a sum of €85 million for their star midfielder.

Manchester United have the financial strength to pull off this signing. De Jong will undoubtedly improve the insipid Manchester United midfield and he will also be enticed by the idea of working with his former boss Erik ten Hag.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Frenkie’s calm, no indication to anyone on his future. He’s waiting. Still no changes on Frenkie de Jong deal. Barcelona won’t accept less than €85m guaranteed fee. Man Utd still in direct talks with Barça after verbal bid [€60m & €10m add-ons] turned down last week.Frenkie’s calm, no indication to anyone on his future. He’s waiting. Still no changes on Frenkie de Jong deal. Barcelona won’t accept less than €85m guaranteed fee. Man Utd still in direct talks with Barça after verbal bid [€60m & €10m add-ons] turned down last week. 🇳🇱 #MUFCFrenkie’s calm, no indication to anyone on his future. He’s waiting. https://t.co/Z2wEEN2ieR

Central midfielder - Christian Eriksen

Manchester United have reportedly offered former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen a one-year deal with the option of extending it by another, according to The Athletic.

Eriksen is a free-agent this summer but played a crucial role in helping Brentford finish 13th in the Premier League table in the 2021-22 season.

Since making his Premier League debut for Brentford on February 26, Eriksen created 30 chances in the English top flight. That's the third-most in the league and only Kevin De Bruyne (42) and Martin Odegaard (38) created more during that time.

Central midfielder - Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

Bruno Fernandes was not at his best during the 2021-22 season. But he is expected to once again play a key role for Manchester United under the new manager.

Fernandes is one of the most innovative and impactful midfielders in the world and is likely to be one of the first names on the teamsheet under Ten Hag.

Left-winger - Jadon Sancho

Manchester United v Norwich City - Premier League

Jadon Sancho showed plenty of promise in the second half of the season after failing to hit the ground running at Manchester United. His directness and sharpness on the ball combined with his speed and decision-making in the final third make him a threat every time the Red Devils attack.

Sancho is likely to keep his place down the left wing and also improve massively under Ten Hag.

Centre-forward - Cristiano Ronaldo

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo was named the 'Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year' at Manchester United this past season. He scored 24 goals and provided three assists in 39 appearances across all competitions. Ronaldo has proven that he still has what it takes to deliver at the highest level.

He is expected to spearhead Manchester United's attack under Erik ten Hag next season.

Right-winger - Antony

Ajax v sc Heerenveen - Dutch Eredivisie

According to several outlets, Manchester United are looking to sign Ajax winger Antony. The Brazilian winger was one of Ajax's best players during Erik ten Hag's managerial reign and Manchester United have not had a proper right-winger for years.

The Express reported on June 14th that Antony was pictured with his agent Junior Pedroso in Amsterdam. It is not certain whether they met to discuss a potential move to Manchester United but the youngster is unlikely to turn down the chance to sign for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Antony scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in 32 appearances across all competitions for the Dutch outfit in the 2021-22 season.

