It looks like Manchester United are set to appoint Ralf Rangnick as their interim coach. Rangnick will leave his role as head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow to sign a six-month contract with Manchester United.

He will also continue to work at the club in a consultancy role for two more years. This is fantastic news for Manchester United and is a welcome twist in the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era. Rangnick is famous for developing gegenpressing, a style of pressing that Jurgen Klopp has now become renowned for.

In a way, Tuchel and Klopp are both Rangnick's students. His sides are known for their high attacking output. The German coach also employs zonal marking and geeks out on ways to impove players using data obtained from the sports science department.

Solskjaer's good work at Manchester United deserved a successor such as Rangnick. The 63-year-old prefers a 4-4-2 or 4-3-3 formation. Based on Manchester United's personnel, we believe he is going to with a 4-3-3 formation.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how Manchester United could line up under Ralf Rangnick.

Manchester United Predicted XI under Ralf Rangnick

Goalkeeper - David de Gea

David de Gea has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he deserves to be Manchester United's number 1. Sure, he was displaced by Dean Henderson last season. But the Spanish international has been a man on a mission this term. He has already saved two penalties in the Premier League.

He has also kept Manchester United in games by producing wonderful saves in both the Premier League and the Champions League. De Gea is one of the best shot stoppers in the world and he'd keep his place in the starting XI under Ralf Rangnick.

David de Gea is the first goalkeeper in the Premier League to save multiple penalties this season.



Cool as you like. 🧊

Right-back - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United fans can hope that Rangnick develops the attacking side of Aaron Wan-Bissaka's game. While he is great at his tackles, his positioning leaves a lot to be desired. But these are areas that Rangnick specializes in and this could be a fortuitous turn of events for the young right-back.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has completed 22 the 24 tackles he has attempted in the Premier League this season



151 players are averaging more key passes per game than Wan-Bissaka in the Premier League this season (0.7)

Centre-back - Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire has been one of the worst defenders in the Premier League so far this term. But last season, he was one of the best in the English top-flight. So it might just be a matter of time and confidence for the Manchester United captain before he gets back to his best.

Rangnick likes players who can play vertical passes that cut through the lines and Maguire is their best bet at this in the backline.

Centre-back - Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane is set to return from injury by the end of November. He is likely to miss the Chelsea game. Varane is the Red Devils' best centre-back by a country mile and he'll definitely be a regular feature in the backline.

Left-back - Alex Telles

On Manchester United's first-choice left-back Luke Shaw, Ralf Rangnick had this to say last year:

"I think that they could do with a left-back. I know they have Luke Shaw but I'm not so sure if he's still on the same kind of level you need for a club like Manchester United."

Given the terrible form that Shaw has been in, Telles is likely to get the nod over him under Rangnick. It's shape up or ship out time for the Englishman.

