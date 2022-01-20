How Manchester United could line up if they sign all their January transfer targets

The January transfer window is important for all clubs, but more so for Manchester United. The English giants have been punching well below their weight. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick hasn't been able to get the desired level of performance from the players. There has been a pattern of inconsistencies from the players.

Manchester United need a serious rejig, especially in midfield

While Manchester United need a complete turnaround in several areas, midfield has been the Achilles heel. Naturally, most of the rumors have revolved around this notion. Names like Ruben Neves and Amadou Haidara have been the most common. If Manchester United could sign all their January transfer targets, a 4-2-3-1 formation would be ideal considering the resources at hand.

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

David De Gea has looked assured this season

There has been a certain debate about who should be the rightful starter in the goal for Manchester United. David De Gea has been an assured starter, although the club could potentially lose Dean Henderson due to this. Ralf Rangnick has also chosen to entrust the veteran to the goal, and the Spaniard will certainly continue to guard between the sticks.

De Gea has already made 26 appearances across all major competitions. His 6 clean sheets are poor returns, but that has largely been due to the extremely leaky defense that has let him down.

Right Back - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is yet to improve his offensive work rate

There have been reports that Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been declared not to be good enough by Ralf Rangnick. There are certain grounds for Wan-Bissaka's criticism, especially given that he can't carry the ball well. While he could be suitable for many teams, Wan-Bissaka doesn't fit into the general style of United.

But the club doesn't have many options as they have to choose between him and Diogo Dalot. Dalot's appearances have increased since Rangnick took over, but it's unlikely that Wan-Bissaka will be put on the bench permanently this season.

Right Centre-Back - Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane will hope to stay fit

Raphael Varane's purchase may have looked like a bargain at the start of the campaign, but there's a lot left to be proven. There is no doubt about Raphael Varane's talent and ability. However, his stay at Old Trafford has been plagued by injuries that greatly affected his rhythm.

Given he is fit once again, Varane will look to get a good run of games behind him. His good performances will determine how well the United defense can contain the opposition.

Left Centre-Back - Harry Maguire

Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier League

Captain Harry Maguire has been one of the club's most underwhelming performers this season.. He had remarkable Euros, and the general expectation was that he would justify the huge sum paid to him. Much to the fans' disappointment, Maguire's current season has been riddled with poor performances and errors.

Maguire is recovering from a chest injury. He was on the bench against Aston Villa but will likely start against Brentford. Maguire, like Varane, has the ability, and it's all about finding the groove and then staying consistent.

Left Back - Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw has been underhwhelming this season

There has been a serious rotation between Alex Telles and Luke Shaw in recent times. Luke Shaw was a guaranteed starter following an excellent last campaign and a successful Euros. However, he has been poor and inconsistent since then. His indifferent performances have been the main reason for Rangnick opting for Telles.

The Brazilian may be offensively better, but Telles has been defensively poor. The left-back area has been a major area of concern for the team. While Luke Shaw will likely be the starter of the two, it won't be too surprising to see Rangnick continuing with his rotation between Shaw and Telles.

Right Pivot - Amadou Haidara

Haidara has been on Manchester United's target

Manchester United's biggest area of concern has been midfield. The duo of Scott McTominay and Fred may get the job done on some days, but it's evident that they're not good enough. Donny Van Deek is an alternative, but he is more suited to an attacking role. Amadou Haidara of RB Leipzig can be a great option to play quite adeptly in the same role where McTominay operates.

The young Malian has been a rising star across Europe and is a Manchester United fan. He is not going to cost too much a fee and is certainly affordable considering the financial muscle of Manchester United.

Haidara is already aware of the German manager's demands. Rangnick may have left RB Leipzig but the club still play in a simil;ar gegenpressing style. Haidara can be an effective signing, and he even has age on his side.

Left Pivot - Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves will bring in a lot of creativity

Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves has been linked several times with Manchester United. Ruben Neves, in many ways, will be a huge upgrade over Fred. His defensive work rate may be lower than the Brazilian's, but Neves can stitch visionary passes on the pitch. His creativity will be very welcome at Manchester United, given its lack in the current campaign.

He will also have the advantage of linking up with a strong Portuguese core present at Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes' likes will help Neves settle down quickly if he makes a move.

Neves still has two and a half years left on his contract. So he will not come cheap. But Neves has reportedly informed his decision to make a switch in the past. He has been a regular at Wolves in the current campaign, having already made 20 appearances, scoring one goal and assisting another.

Central Attacking Midfielder - Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United had to rely a lot on Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United's lineup will be incomplete without their talisman Bruno Fernandes. Bruno arrived at Old Trafford in one such January window two years ago> Since then, he has had to carry the club alone at times. Bruno was the main reason for Manchester United's revival over the last one and half years.

The Portuguese is technically brilliant and is well-known for setting up the forwards quickly. He is known for taking risky passes, which sometimes goes against him. But suffice to say Bruno is the creative spark at United, and the midfield would be quite empty compared to what it is right now. Bruno has already made 27 appearances in which he has scored 7 and assisted 11. Compared to his lofty standards, Bruno has been a bit underwhelming, and his focus will be to improve in the coming months.

Left-Wing - Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford will look to improve his goals count this season

Marcus Rashford has been a Manchester United boy through and through, and his rise has been nothing short of mercurial. He first rose to fame under former manager Louis Van Gaal, who was forced to play Rashford in light of injuries. One goal led to another, and the fans quickly understood that the forward was built for big things.

Rashford's style of play has changed a bit from forward to winger. He is an extremely skillful footballer who relies on his dribbling and pace to beat the defenders. Rashford cuts inside from the left with a well-known knuckleball shot.

Following an operation on his shoulder, Rashford is yet to hit top gear. He has m, made 16 appearances across all major competitions, but his goal contributions have gone down. He has managed just 4 goals, and 1 assist so far. The onus will be on Rashford to quickly get his mojo back and get back to his usual standards.

Right-Wing - Jadon Sancho

Sancho is yet to justify his expensive transfer fee

Manchester United finally acquired Jadon Sancho after a long saga of negotiations with Borussia Dortmund. The English winger quickly became one of the top talents in the world with his exploits in the Bundesliga. Sancho is adept at playing on both wings, but it's on the right that he is more familiar with.

However, Sancho has found life in England quite hard so far. He has had no shortage of chances, but his performances have been well below average expectations. Sancho initially struggled to find his rhythm initially but looks to have settled down under Ralf Rangnick.

Sancho has played 23 times in the current campaign spread across all competitions. He has only managed 2 goals, including an important one against Chelsea. All Manchester United fans will hope that his performances pick up in the days to come.

Centre-Forward - Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been among goals this season

If not him, then who! Manchester United have several options for Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani. But Cristiano Ronaldo trumps them all when securing the forward position. Despite his age, Ronaldo has shown his abilities to all. He was rumored for a switch to Manchester City but ultimately switched back to Old Trafford. It completed his homecoming, having left the club earlier to join Real Madrid.

The Portuguese hasn't been free from criticism as many fans felt the team would have been better off by buying a defensive midfielder instead. While that claim could be debated, Ronaldo has done what he was brought in for - score goals.

He may have aged significantly since he was last at Manchester United, but Ronaldo has managed to make 22 appearances in all competitions. He has contributed heavily by scoring 14 goals in those appearances and chipped in with 3 assists. The debate over Ronaldo's overall performances may continue, but United could have been worse off without his goals this season.

