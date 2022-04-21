How Manchester United could line-up under Ten Hag

Manchester United have confirmed Erik ten Hag as their first-team manager for next season. The appointment comes as the Red Devils seek to overcome their struggles on the pitch.

Erik ten Hag has done a fabulous job with his current club Ajax, having won two league titles and twice having won the KNVB Cup in more than four seasons. His attacking approach and smart tactical play have earned him a lot of plaudits, which is why he is expected to help United perform better.

Erik Ten Hag can tactically improve Manchester United

With current interim manager Ralf Rangnick pointing out multiple transfers in and out of the club next season, Ten Hag will be very actively involved. The Dutch manager will be looking to bring in a number of changes given the problems at United.

The 2022-23 season will be an interesting prospect for United fans with Erik ten Hag at the helm. On that note, let's take a look at how Manchester United could line-up under the Dutchman's management next season.

Formation: 4-3-3

GK: David De Gea

The Spaniard has been an amazing servant so far for Manchester United. For an inconsistent United team, David De Gea has shown consistency for the majority of the time.

He is definitely likely to retain his place under Ten Hag. This will also mean that Dean Henderson will try to push for a move away from the club seeking more game time.

RB: Jurrien Timber

Although Jurrien Timber preferably plays as a centre-back, the young defender is equally equipped to play as a right-back. The 20-year old possesses great composure and passing abilities and can play a key role in building play from the back.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Watched Jurrien Timber many times this season and again, he's looking solid in this game.



So calm under pressure, reads the game well, great positional awareness and knows when to progress with the ball.



If Erik ten Hag wants him then Man Utd should get him. Watched Jurrien Timber many times this season and again, he's looking solid in this game.So calm under pressure, reads the game well, great positional awareness and knows when to progress with the ball.If Erik ten Hag wants him then Man Utd should get him. https://t.co/C6LNiDMo7A

Ten Hag will do his best to reunite with his Ajax defender at Manchester United. That being said, it won't be easy to tempt the Dutch club to sell an amazing prospect like Jurrien Timber.

CB: Manuel Akanji

Manchester United have struggled deeply at the back, even against the weakest of attacks. They have found it difficult to take a composed and tactful approach in defense.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB @bvbnewsblog] @berger_pj : “Manuel Akanji [linked to Manchester United] has said he would like to take the next step and is considering a move to England.” #MUFC .@berger_pj: “Manuel Akanji [linked to Manchester United] has said he would like to take the next step and is considering a move to England.” #MUFC [@bvbnewsblog]

With Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire struggling to get a strong command in the backline, a player of Manuel Akanji's quality can turn out to be pretty helpful. The Borussia Dortmund defender has been on United's radar and it is likely that they might sign him with Ten Hag's blessing next season.

CB: Antonio Rudiger

The German defender has been fantastic in the Premier League this season. He has not only helped stabilize Chelsea's defense but has also been a very productive outlet in attack time and again.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Erik ten Hag is considering stripping Harry Maguire of the Man Utd captaincy and replacing him with Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, according to reports Erik ten Hag is considering stripping Harry Maguire of the Man Utd captaincy and replacing him with Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, according to reports 🚨

With Rudiger running out of contract at the end of the season, United are desperate to sign him. That being said, signing the Chelsea defender will not be easy given United's chances of missing out on a place in the Champions League are quite high.

LB: Luke Shaw

The problem with Luke Shaw has always been his inconsistency. When on song, the Englishman can be a very impressive left-back, helping both in attack and defense.

With Ten Hag's attacking approach, Luke Shaw will definitely benefitted. For him to be more successful, the English defender will have to be more efficient with his crosses and better with his defensive positioning.

CDM: Konrad Laimer

Manchester United have longed for a quality defensive midfielder for years now. They have been heavily reliant on the partnership of Scott McTominay and Fred to get any sort of defensive help from midfield.

RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer is the answer to their problems in that aspect. The Austrian midfielder is not only effective defensively but can time and again contribute in attack.

UtdDistrict 🇺🇦 @UtdDistrict 🗞 Ralf Rangnick is said to be pushing for #mufc to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer, with both United and Tottenham keeping tabs on the player. Laimer's contract expires in 2023. [ @BILD 🗞 Ralf Rangnick is said to be pushing for #mufc to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer, with both United and Tottenham keeping tabs on the player. Laimer's contract expires in 2023. [@BILD]

He is definitely going to be a much cheaper option than West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. Current interim manager Ralf Rangnick signed Laimer for Leipzig in 2017 and could play an important role in luring the midfielder to Old Trafford next season.

CM: Bruno Fernandes

Among the few players to have shown great character and quality for Manchester United recently, Bruno Fernandes is surely one of them. Using his incisive passing and amazing creative abilities, the Portuguese has been a vital player for the Red Devils.

Having signed a new contract, the midfield maestro is here to stay and will play a key role under Ten Hag. It will be interesting to see how Bruno Fernandes' attacking abilities blossom under the Dutch manager's attacking approach.

CM: Christopher Nkunku

The Frenchman has been in superb form this season for RB Leipzig, creating and scoring goals left, right and center. Christopher Nkunku has scored 30 goals and registered 20 assists across all competitions this campaign.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Christopher Nkunku has 45 goal involvements in all competitions this season, more than Messi and Ronaldo combined Christopher Nkunku has 45 goal involvements in all competitions this season, more than Messi and Ronaldo combined 😲👏 https://t.co/nos5iuSHiG

The 20-year old perfectly suits Erik ten Hag's style of play and can do wonders for United in an attacking role. That being said, it will not be easy to sign him given the competition the club will face from the top European teams.

RW: Jadon Sancho

It has not been an easy debut season for Jadon Sancho. With his reputation as a deadly and productive winger, the Englishman has struggled with form in the Premier League.

It also has more to do with United's inconsistency on the pitch but nonetheless, Sancho remains a valuable player for the club. With the right guidance, the English winger is bound to achieve success for himself and United in the near future.

LW: Darwin Nunez

Marcus Rashford's inconsistency and poor form has been a big worry for United this season. It is rumored that the English forward might be on his way out.

It remains uncertain if Rashford is in Erik ten Hag's future plans. Benfica forward Darwin Nunez, on the other hand, has been doing phenomenally well this campaign.

GOAL @goal Darwin Nunez can't stop scoring goals Darwin Nunez can't stop scoring goals ⭐️ https://t.co/kg5BHy4Asy

His attacking prowess and efficiency in front of goal has been a delight to watch. Nunez's ability to play almost anywhere in attack is also a tempting factor for United to go for him next summer. Should Rashford be sold, the Uruguayan is very likely to be signed by the Red Devils.

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo

Time and again, Cristiano Ronaldo has proven that he has not been the problem at United since his return to the club. The Portuguese remains a goal-scoring machine, which is why Ten Hag will be keen to keep him in the team for next season.

The Dutch manager's style of game-play will definitely involve Ronaldo as a central figure when it comes to scoring goals. If Ten Hag can guide Sebastien Haller of Ajax to be a monstrous goal-scorer in Europe, imagine what he can achieve with the Portuguese captain.

