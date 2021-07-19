How Manchester United could lineup in the 2021-22 season

Despite finishing second in the Premier League table last season, the 2020-21 campaign was arguably a disappointing and frustrating one for Manchester United fans.

The Red Devils were at the top of the Premier League table in January but ended the season twelve points behind champions and arch-rivals Manchester City.

Manchester United's poor home form and inability to maintain consistency resulted in the 20-time Premier League champions' failure to mount a serious challenge for the league title.

Furthermore, Manchester United were unable to win any cup competitions last season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were knocked out of the League Cup at the semi-final stage by Manchester City and the FA Cup at the semi-final stage by Leicester City.

Manchester United squandered a glorious opportunity to win their first trophy under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after they lost the Europa League final on penalties to Spanish side Villarreal.

Manchester United did, however, show signs of vast improvement last season. The Red Devils accumulated eight more points in the league than they did during the 2019-20 campaign, and progressed to the latter stages of all the cup competitions.

The form of Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw gave Manchester United fans hope for a brighter future.

Manchester United could become favorites to win the Premier League next season if they sign all their targets

Having finally completed the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million last week, Manchester United are likely to target a centre-back, right-back and central midfielder.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to sign a top-quality centre-half to partner Harry Maguire. The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for Real Madrid star Raphael Varane in recent weeks, and are reportedly close to agreeing personal terms with the Frenchman.

Manchester United are also rumored to be close to completing a move for England full-back Kieran Trippier. The Atletico Madrid star is likely to provide stiff competition to Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the right-back spot at Old Trafford next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also believed to be eager to sign a central midfielder this summer after losing faith in Fred and Scott McTominay. Teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga is reportedly keen to join one of Europe's elite clubs this summer and could be available for just £30 million.

On that note, let's take a look at Manchester United's potential starting XI for the 2021-22 season.

#11 Dean Henderson, GK

Villarreal CF v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

Dean Henderson began the 2020-21 campaign as Manchester United's second-choice keeper behind David de Gea. The 24-year-old eventually replaced David de Gea as Manchester United's No.1 midway through the season due to the Spaniard's inconsistency.

Henderson was impressive for Manchester United when given the chance. He went on to make 13 Premier League appearances last season, but lost his place in the starting line-up to David de Gea after suffering a dip in form.

David De Gea hatches plan to beat Dean Henderson to Manchester United's No 1 spothttps://t.co/W6BhdEZoxQ — Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) July 18, 2021

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Dean Henderson will be the club's goalkeeper in the next decade. He is also likely to be named England's first-choice goalkeeper next season.

This could lead to the departure of David de Gea this summer. The Spaniard has received interest from Juventus.

