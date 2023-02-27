How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored? Al-Nassr superstar’s tally revisited as Lionel Messi reaches 700 club goals

Lionel Messi recently scored the 700th club goal of his career and is now one of only two players alongside Cristiano Ronaldo to have reached that number in football history. Ronaldo is currently ahead of his arch-rival by nine goals.

Messi managed the feat on Sunday, February 26, during Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 meeting against Olympique Marseille at the Orange Velodrome. The PSG forward scored his side's second goal in the 29th minute of the contest with a far-post finish from superstar teammate Kylian Mbappe's cross.

The goal was the 28th of La Pulga's career for the Parisians in 62 appearances across all competitions. He has also recorded 31 assists since moving to Parc des Princes in the summer of 2021. Prior to that, Messi scored 672 times in 778 matches between 2005 and 2021 for Barcelona.

That brings Lionel Messi's total club goal tally to 700 in 840 senior matches to go along with 334 assists.

B/R Football @brfootball LIONEL MESSI SCORES HIS 700TH CAREER CLUB GOAL LIONEL MESSI SCORES HIS 700TH CAREER CLUB GOAL 🐐 https://t.co/ctSW8PgvIf

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is not too far ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. After his hat-trick in Al Nassr's 3-0 win over Damac on Saturday, Ronaldo now has 709 club goals in 955 senior club matches. He has also recorded 225 assists.

The Portuguese superstar notably scored his 700th club goal earlier this season while playing for Manchester United. His second goal in a 2-1 win over Everton in October 2022 saw him become the first-ever player to reach the milestone in football history.

Overall, he has scored five goals for Sporting CP, eight for Al Nassr, 101 for Juventus, 145 for United and 450 for Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo is further clear of Lionel Messi with respect to national-team goals

While their club goal records are close, Cristiano Ronaldo holds a much bigger advantage over Lionel Messi on the international stage.

Ronaldo, who is the all-time top-scorer in men's international football, currently has 118 goals in 196 appearances for Portugal. He has also registered 43 assists for A Selecao since making his debut for the team back in 2003.

MessivsRonaldo.app @mvsrapp Messi & Ronaldo have now racked up exactly the same number of goal contributions for their countries!



Messi

---------------

172 Caps

98 Goals

53 Assists

151 G+A



Ronaldo

---------------

196 Caps

118 Goals

33 Assists

151 G+A Messi & Ronaldo have now racked up exactly the same number of goal contributions for their countries!Messi---------------172 Caps98 Goals53 Assists151 G+ARonaldo---------------196 Caps118 Goals33 Assists151 G+A 📊 Messi & Ronaldo have now racked up exactly the same number of goal contributions for their countries!🇦🇷 Messi---------------👕 172 Caps⚽️ 98 Goals🅰️ 53 Assists✨ 151 G+A🇵🇹 Ronaldo---------------👕 196 Caps⚽️ 118 Goals🅰️ 33 Assists✨ 151 G+A https://t.co/k8PTX7tOhf

Meanwhile, Messi has registered 98 goals in 172 matches for Argentina. La Pulga is 20 goals behind Ronaldo for the all-time men's record, though he is ahead of his rival in the assists column with 55 for La Albiceleste. Messi is Argentina's top goalscorer and assister of all-time.

Poll : 0 votes