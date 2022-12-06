How many kids does Neymar have?

Neymar has become a Brazilian icon with fascinating performances and statistical greatness over the years.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker has won the Champions League, Ligue 1 title four times, and La Liga twice.

He notched 105 goals and contributed 76 assists in 186 appearances for Barcelona.

Neymar has continued his impressive form at the Parc des Princes, scoring 115 goals and providing 72 assists in 164.

The Brazilian has also earned 123 international caps for Selecao, scoring 76 goals and making 56 assists.

The PSG attacker's story stretches further than his accomplishments on the pitch.

Neymar's son Davi Lucca

The Brazilian has one child

He is the devoted father of one child, a son named Davi Lucca.

Davi was born on 24 August, 2011, at Sao Paulo hospital while Neymar was in a relationship with Brazilian social media personality Carolina Dantas.

The PSG attacker became a father at a very young age, and Carolina's identity as Lucca's mother was not revealed until later.

Their relationship ended just after their son's birth, but the former Barcelona forward has remained a loving father to Lucca, 11.

The pair both share custody of their son and remain on good terms.

The Brazilian frontman spends as much time with Lucca as possible when away from the playing field.

Carolina has previously stated in the past how she and the 30-year-old have continued to have good relations with their child:

"I love my son and I don't want to see him ever sad. Neymar and I are trying to be friends, to talk and make Lucca's life easier".

Lucca has his own Instagram account, which boasts 1.5 million followers, and regularly uploads posts of himself with his father and mother.

He resides in Brazil but often visits Paris to watch his dad play for the Ligue 1 giants.

Who knows, maybe in the future, he will be reaching the level of superstardom that his father has accomplished.

Get Morocco vs Spain Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup 2022

Poll : 0 votes