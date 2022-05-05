"How many years?" - Patrice Evra's savage response to Manchester City's dramatic UEFA Champions League collapse against Real Madrid

Patrice Evra has mocked Manchester City following their collapse against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday, May 4.

The Premier League leaders appeared to be cruising to the final when Riyad Mahrez put his side ahead on the night and 5-3 up on aggregate with under 20 minutes to go.

However, Rodrygo scored twice after the 90th minute to take the tie into extra-time. Karim Benzema's penalty in the early minutes of extra time completed an extraordinary comeback to send Madrid into the final in Paris on May 28.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 3 - Since 2003-04 when the last 16 was introduced, Real Madrid are the first team to lose a match in the last 16 (0-1 vs PSG), quarter-final (2-3 vs Chelsea) and semi-final (3-4 vs Man City) in a season and still reach the UEFA Champions League final. Immortal. 3 - Since 2003-04 when the last 16 was introduced, Real Madrid are the first team to lose a match in the last 16 (0-1 vs PSG), quarter-final (2-3 vs Chelsea) and semi-final (3-4 vs Man City) in a season and still reach the UEFA Champions League final. Immortal. https://t.co/ZwHt65PDml

It was a devastating blow for Manchester City. Their players looked shell-shocked after the full-time whistle at the Bernabeu, as they once again saw their dream of an inaugural Champions League triumph for the club go up in smoke.

Following the game, Manchester United legend Evra took to Instagram to revel in the Cityzens misery. The Frenchman, who won the competition with the Red Devils in 2008, posted a photoshopped picture of "himself" and Sir Bobby Charlton with the European Cup, while discussing where their great rivals were mentioned on the trophy.

He cheekily captioned the photo,

"How many years you think me and Sir Bobby will have to check?"

Pep Guardiola claims Manchester City "were not good enough"

While City's search for their elusive European crown drags on, as does Guardiola's Champions League drought.

The Catalonian hasn't won Europe's elite club competition since 2011. The defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu meant the former Barcelona boss, with six losses, now holds the record for most semi-final exits in the competition for a manager.

Following the encounter, Guardiola couldn't hide his disappointment, but was sympathetic to his players.

He told BT Sport (via BBC Sport):

"It is simple. In the first-half we did not have game, we were not good enough. But we did not suffer much. After we scored the goal we were better. We found out tempo and our game and the players were comfortable."

"It is not like in the last 10 minutes they attack and attack and you suffer. It didn't happen. They put a lot of players in the box, with Militao, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema and they put in crosses and scored two goals."

"We didn't play our best, but it is normal, a semi-final, the players feel the pressure and wanting to do it. Football is unpredictable, it is a game like this. We have to accept it."

"Now we need to process that and come back, with our people at home and the last four games we have."

FC Spartak Moscow @fcsm_eng Can confirm that we have the same amount of UCL trophies as Manchester City. Can confirm that we have the same amount of UCL trophies as Manchester City.

