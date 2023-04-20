How Mike Maignan has stood out in AC Milan’s run to Champions League semis

AC Milan have progressed to the UEFA Champions League semifinals and have done it through hard work and demonstrating strong character.

The Rossoneri were underdogs against an in-form Napoli side, who sit atop Serie A but proved their mettle to reach the last four. Stefano Pioli’s side have faced Napoli three times in the last three weeks and didn’t lose any of those games. They won two and drew one and are now into the Champions League semifinals.

One major reason why Milan got the better of Napoli was goalkeeper Mike Maignan’s brilliance. The Frenchman was simply sensational in both legs and once again highlighted why he has been linked to some of Europe’s elite clubs.

Maignan the difference against Napoli

There were doubts over whether Maignan could replace Gianluigi Donnarumma when the Italian moved from Milan to Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Maignan has answered those questions emphatically by being sensational since arriving from Lille at the San Siro. On Tuesday (April 18), he was once again the difference between Milan and Napoli.

The 27-year-old made several saves to thwart the hosts and was the reason why the Rossoneri went into the half-time break without conceding. Maignan made eight saves against Napoli – six of which were from inside the box. He also stopped any hopes of a late Napoli revival by saving Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s penalty.

Milan put up a professional performance at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona. It was a collective defensive masterclass, but they have their goalkeeper to thank the most for keeping an excellent Napoli side at bay over two legs.

Maignan key to AC Milan’s Champions League hopes

AC Milan are not an expansive side but have proven many times that they can hurt their opponents through Rafael Leao, Ismael Bennacer, Brahim Diaz and Olivier Giroud.

They have an attack that has pace, power and aerial presence in the opposition box. That's why they're able to score from counterattacks, free-kicks and corners. However, if they’re going to go all the way in the Champions League, Maignan will need to play a key role.

The goalkeeper has saved them many times already in the competition. They will need him at his best to move past rivals Inter Milan in the semifinal and either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final.

“He brings so much calm to the team, such a presence. Even off the pitch, he’s so professional,” AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori said of Maignan in an interview with CBS Sports after the Napoli game.

He continued:

“As soon as we’re preparing for a game, he’s always talking and saying maybe we should do this, maybe we should that. He’s always organising, always helping. He’s more than a keeper in a way. He gives us so much when we have the ball.

“He manages to get us forward a lot quicker. He’s got a great kick, and he’s very accurate with those and especially when we need him. Sometimes they get through our defence, and he’s got to make a world-class save. Having someone like that behind us gives a lot of confidence.”

Indeed, Maignan has been one of Milan’s players of the season. His importance in the team means he remains key to the club’s Champions League hopes.

