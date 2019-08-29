How Mohammed Salah became one of the best players in the world

Mo Salah celebrates in front of the boisterous Anfield crowd.

In the space of three years, Mohamed Salah has transformed into a goal machine and one of the best players in the world. Most of the credit for must go to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp who opted to play Salah in a more attacking role than when he was at Roma.

This has worked wonders for Liverpool as the change of positioning and playing style for the Egyptian has seen him net 74 goals in 109 appearances for the Reds. Salah has won the PFA player of the year award, two Golden Boots and a Champions League whilst at Liverpool.

However, it hasn't always been a career of Golden Boots and Champions League trophies for Salah but, instead, struggle for game time during the beginning due to unforeseen circumstances. So, how did Salah become one of the best players in the world?

The beginning

To start with let us go back to 2010 when an 18-year-old Mohammed Salah made his debut for El Mokawloon where he started as a left-back before the coach decided to move the future Egyptian king upfront which would redefine Salah's game. Unfortunately, Salah suffered a significant setback when the Port Said Stadium disaster forced the Egyptian FA to cancel the rest of the 2012 season.

This setback was, however a blessing in disguise for Salah as Basel came calling for the new free agent. Salah accepted the Swiss club's offer to play in Europe and when he arrived he didn't disappoint.

The future Champions League winner went on to score 11 goals and feature in the Champions League for the first time and reached the Europa League semi-final. He put in great performances against the likes of Spurs and Chelsea, the latter he would go on to play for.

The setback

The following January saw Salah secure a dream move to the Premier League with Chelsea but ultimately this dream would turn into a nightmare. The move saw the Egyptian fail to get game time and therefore fail to impress Jose Mourinho with only the two league goals to his name. Salah would go on to leave Stamford Bridge on loan to Fiorentina just a year after arriving at Chelsea.

The second chance

So, did Salah take his second chance in Italy? Yes. The Egyptian more than just took his chance, he grabbed it with both hands and never let go. Salah went on to score nine goals in Florence including goals against Spurs. However, after just one season on loan at Fiorentina, Salah was once again on the move, this time permanently, to AS Roma in what would be a career-defining move.

Salah finally realised his potential at Roma. In the first season, he scored 15 goals and in the second he scored 19. Salah also recorded 23 assists in his two seasons in Rome. The two prosperous seasons in Rome once again saw the big clubs come calling. One of the big clubs was Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool who eventually secured Salah's move back to the Premier League for £36 million. This move gave Salah a chance to prove his doubters wrong and prove that he can cut it in the best league in the world. And that he did.

Redemption in the Premier League

The Pharaoh has been a revelation in England.

Mohamed Salah went on to have a remarkable first season for Liverpool as he broke Luis Suarez's goal-scoring record for the most goals in a 38-game Premier League season with a stunning 32. To add to this, in all competitions the tally was 44.

However, despite having an incredible first season, Salah suffered major heartbreak when he was forced off with an injury in the first half of the Champions League final loss to Real Madrid. Salah left the pitch in tears after having his opportunity robbed through injury.

The next season saw Salah gain redemption in a campaign full of ups and downs. The Egyptian King won his second Golden Boot, scored his 50th Liverpool goal and finished second in the Premier League.

Furthermore, Salah's successful season was yet to end as he had a Champions League final to play against Spurs. This time the game got off to a far better start for Mo Salah as he scored a penalty in the first minute. Origi then scored the second late on to secure the trophy for Liverpool. Salah had been given redemption yet again.

To conclude, so far this season, Salah has hit the heights yet again by scoring three goals in three games. Salah has become one of the best in the world at Anfield and will continue to become one of the best for years to come.

Salah celebrates with the Champions League trophy.