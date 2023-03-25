How much did David Beckham spend on Inter Miami’s training centre? Details of facility that cost 3 times more than Arsenal’s training ground revealed

Manchester United legend David Beckham became co-owner of Inter Miami in 2021. The legendary former England captain has spent a hefty sum on improving the Herons' facilities at the DRV PNK Stadium.

Beckham surprised many by joining MLS team LA Galaxy in 2007 after leaving Real Madrid. He took a significant pay cut to seal the transfer but had a unique clause inserted into his contract. According to the Mirror, the former Los Blancos winger was able to purchase an expansion club for just $25 million (£20.44 million)

The iconic midfielder is now the president and co-owner of Inter Miami, which started competing in the MLS in 2020. Beckham soon started to get to work with the Herons, looking to bolster their facilities.

He has spent $60 million (£49 million) on Inter Miami's training facilities, per the aforementioned report. The Florida Blue Training Center stands at a stunning 50,000-square-feet and is adjacent to the DRV PNK Stadium. The MLS team's stomping ground can hold 19,100 fans.

The training facility includes six natural grass fields, a state-of-the-art gym, a locker room, a training room, a pool, hot tubs, ice baths and a fully staffed kitchen. It's the home of the club's youth and development teams, of which his son Romeo is a player, who's currently out on loan at Brentford B.

The jaw-dropping facilities cost more than Premier League leaders Arsenal's, showing just how much Beckham is giving Inter Miami.

David Beckham has been interested in luring Lionel Messi to Inter Miami

David Beckham (right) sets sights on Lionel Messi (right)

The MLS has been the home to star names arriving at the back end of their career. Legendary players such as Wayne Rooney, Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have all played in the US league.

However, David Beckham wants to shock the world and secure the signing of PSG attacker Lionel Messi. The Argentine hero, who won the FIFA World Cup with his national team last year, is approaching the end of his contract with PSG. He has previously expressed a desire to play in the MLS.

According to the Times, the Red Devils icon is poised to use Messi's desire to play in the MLS to his advantage. He wants the Parisians forward to become the biggest signing in league history.

Messi has been in spectacular form this season, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists in 32 games across competitions. He has been in talks with PSG over an extension but to no avail.

Poll : 0 votes