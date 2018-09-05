How much ex-Chelsea player, Man Utd legend would cost today revealed by study

Introduction

TotallyMoney have done research where they analysed the transfer fee of the players by adjusting to inflation and found a cost as of today. A former Ukrainian occupies the top spot, and among the clubs, it is Chelsea. The report looked at the player's transfer fees data since the start of the Premier League.

It also attributes certain reasons for the rise in transfer fees year after year. It gives a whole new perspective to the hype surrounding transfer fees across decad.

Let us look at the news.

The news

Andriy Shevchenko in Ukraine v Sweden - Group D: UEFA EURO 2012

As per the report, Chelsea flop Andriy Shevchenko is the most expensive player in the history of the Premier League. He arrived at Stamford Bridge from AC Milan in 2006 and cost the Blues £29.4m.

If inflation is adjusted to present day prices, he would have cost the west London club £144.4m as of today, which makes him the number one player in terms of valuation.

Alan Shearer stands second in the report which has calculated inflation-adjusted transfer figures since 1992. He moved from Blackburn Rovers to Newcastle United for £15m in 1996. The market value now is £125.1m in the current scenario.

Rio in Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Rio Ferdinand moved from Leeds United to Manchester United at £29m in 2002 and the then most expensive defender is in the third spot with the current valuation being £121.7m.

Five players have played for the Red Devils, while four of them have made in the Top 10 have/had played for Chelsea. It also features the name of Paul Pogba, Didier Drogba, Fernando Torres, and Wayne Rooney.

Chelsea spent £1.594b which amounts to £4.312b and they stand first in the list. Liverpool and United are in second and the third place respectively. The Reds have spent £3.278b, and the Old Trafford club have spent £3.2b in current value.

The crux of the matter

The report states that transfer fees have increased because of large crowds and multiple revenue streams comprising TV, digital, merchandise sale, and so on. As the scale of digitisation and mobile phones expands, the transfer fee numbers will grow for sure.