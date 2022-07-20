How Nottingham Forest could line up during the 2022-23 season

Nottingham Forest have secured promotion to the Premier League after registering a 1-0 victory against Huddersfield Town in the EFL Championship play-off final in May.

The Reds returned to the top tier of English football after 23 years, having last played in the Premier League during the 1998-99 season.

Manager Steve Cooper has done a decent job this transfer window as he prepares his team for life in the Premier League. He has spent over £60 million (via TransferMarkt) on signing new players so far.

On that note, here's how they could line up during the 2022-23 season.

Formation- 3-5-2

Goalkeeper - Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson will be a key player for Nottingham Forest next season.

The Reds have signed Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson on loan for the 2022-23 season.

The 25-year-old struggled for his game time at Old Trafford, failing to make a single appearance in the league last season. However, he enjoyed a decent spell on loan at Sheffield United during 2019-20. Henderson played 36 PL games during his time with the Blades and was named the Sheffield United 'Player of the Season' for the 2019-20 campaign.

The Whitehaven-born goalie is expected to keep the gloves for Nottingham Forest during the upcoming season.

Right wing-back - Neco Williams

The Reds spent a transfer fee of £17 million (via The Athletic) to sign Neco Williams from Liverpool earlier this transfer window. Williams is one of the most promising right-backs in the PL and enjoyed a decent spell on loan at Fulham during the 2021-22 season.

The Wales international played 14 EFL Championship games for Fulham last term, registering two goals and two assists. Williams is likely to be the first-choice right wing-back for Steve Cooper during the 2022-23 season.

Centre-back - Joe Worrall

Joe Worrall has been a consistent performer for Nottingham Forest.

Joe Worrall has been a consistent performer for the Reds since making his first-team debut during the 2016-17 season. He has played 168 league games for Forest thus far, scoring three goals.

Worrall won the Nottingham Forest 'Player of the Season' in the 2020-21 campaign and was also included in the 'PFA Championship Team of the Season' last term.

Centre-back - Moussa Niakhaté

The Nottingham-based club signed Moussa Niakhaté from Mainz last month. He enjoyed a decent 2021-22 season in the Bundesliga, averaging 1.3 tackles, 1.7 interceptions and 2.2 clearances per 90 in the league as per WhoScored.

Niakhete is likely to play a key role in the heart of the Reds' defense during the 2022-23 season.

Centre-back - Scott Mckenna

The Scotland international enjoyed an excellent 2021-22 season with the West Bridgford outfit last season. He played 45 games in the league last term and won the Nottingham Forest 'Player of the Season' accolade for his performances.

The 25-year defender is expected to partner Joe Worrall and Moussa Niakhaté at the heart of the Forest defence during the upcoming season.

Left wing-back - Omar Richards

Omar Richards joined Nottingham Forest from Bayern Munich earlier this transfer window. The Englishman made 12 league appearances for the German club last season, helping them lift the league title.

Cooper is expected to deploy him as a left wing-back next season.

Central midfielder - Ryan Yates

Midfielder Ryan Yates

Nottingham Forest's youth academy has produced several talented players in recent years, with Ryan Yates being one of them.

Yates has played 120 league games for his boyhood club so far, scoring 14 goals. He scored eight goals in 46 EFL Championship appearances last season and was included in the EFL Championship 'Team of the Season'.

Central midfielder - Lewis O'Brien

According to the Athletic, Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement with Huddersfield to sign Lewis O'Brien. The English midfielder enjoyed a decent 2021-22 campaign at the John Smith's Stadium, assisting three goals and scoring thrice in 43 league appearances.

Attacking-midfielder - Morgan Gibbs White

As per the Athletic, Nottingham Forest are in talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign midfielder Morgan Gibbs White. The England youth international enjoyed a breathtaking 2021-22 season on-loan at Sheffield United, registering 12 goals and 10 assists.

If the transfer does go through, the 22-year-old will play a key role for the Reds next season.

Forward - Brennan Johnson

The Wales international is among the most promising attackers in English football. He enjoyed a breakthrough season in the EFL Championship last term, registering 16 goals and nine assists in 46 appearances. Steve Cooper will hope Johnson can continue his fine run of form next season.

Forward - Taiwo Awoniyi

The Reds' new signing Taiwo Awoniyi

Nottingham Forest spent a club-record transfer fee of £17.5 million (via Sky Sports) to sign Taiwo Awoniyi earlier this window.

The Nigeria international enjoyed an excellent season in the Bundesliga last term, scoring 15 goals in 31 appearances. The 24-year-old attacker is expected to spreadhead the Reds' forward line next season.

